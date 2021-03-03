Reef Pharmacy Offers Science-Based Supplements That Can Help
Stress, fast foods, lack of sleep and exercise can all take their toll on our bodies, depleting our nutritional reserves and weakening our immune systems. Replenishing nutrients essential to healthy immune function can help, according to Scott Reef, owner and pharmacist at Reef Family Pharmacy. That’s why he carries a full range of nutritional and vitamin supplements, including the most recent addition to his shelves, Metagenics (www. metagenics.com).
“Metagenics is a line of products introduced to me by a local doctor who found their vitamins comparable to prescription vitamins,” said Reef. “I’ve found them to be high quality, and since we’ve started carrying them, they’ve been flying off the shelves.”
The Metagenics supplements can help counter the nutritional deficiencies common in today’s society. Studies show that nearly three out of four U.S. adolescents and adults may have insufficient levels of vitamin D. Over one in 10 Americans may be deficient in vitamin C. Two in five older Americans may have diets deficient in zinc.
Products include vitamin D, fish oil, and a women’s health supplement designed to counter hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause. Metagenics also makes supplements for gastrointestinal health, men’s health, muscle, bone and joint health, sports nutrition, stress management and children’s health. Reef Pharmacy is the only pharmacy in Cape May County that currently carries Metagenics.
Metagenics was founded in 1983 on a scientific concept: how the right nutrition could help people realize their best health possible by influencing what makes them unique—their genes. Back then we called it “genetic potential through nutrition.” It’s been the company’s mission and key differentiator ever since.
About Reef Family Pharmacy
Reef Family Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy located at 1037 Route 9 in Cape May Court House, N.J. With a focus on personalized service, Reef Family Pharmacy distinguishes itself from the chain stores through free patient consultations, customized compounding for patients and their pets, free prescription delivery in Cape May County and a drive-thru pick-up window. The family owned and operated pharmacy stocks all-natural Estrogen and Progesterone cream or capsules and a wide variety of over-the-counter medications. For more information, call (609) 465-0004 or visit www.ReefFamilyPharmacy.com or find us on Facebook. Now in our 10th year helping you!