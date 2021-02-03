Reef Family Pharmacy is part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy network of local owned pharmacies that offer exceptional services to customers. If you are you looking for a pharmacy that does more than just hand you a prescription in a paper bag? A pharmacist who knows you and your family members on a first-name basis? A healthcare destination where you can get personalized care from people who go the extra mile for you? Reef Family Pharmacy is that type of pharmacy and part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy® network of locally owned, locally loved, independent pharmacies who provide exactly that every day.
The owners and staff at every Good Neighbor Pharmacy understand that patient care is more than just quick prescription fills. At Reef Family Pharmacy we will provide you with tailored care to help you manage your overall wellness from head to toe. Whether you have questions about your medications or your medical conditions, you can sit down with someone who will give you the attention you deserve and take the time to get to the bottom of your concerns — just like a good neighbor should.
About the JD Power Award
Good Neighbor Pharmacy has ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Chain Drug Store Pharmacies” in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy Study. This is our 4th consecutive year earning this ranking and our 9th recognition in the last 11 years. We also ranked #1 for two years running in Newsweek’s “America’s Best Customer Service” for the brick and mortar pharmacies and drugstores category, leading the way with an overall score of 8.4 on a 10-point scale. Year after year, our family of pharmacies continues to exhibit their dedication to providing you, their valued patients, with high-quality, personalized care regardless of the circumstances. Your satisfaction means everything to us and all of our Good Neighbor Pharmacy locations.
About Reef Family Pharmacy
Reef Family Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy located at 1037 Route 9 in Cape May Court House, N.J. With a focus on personalized service, Reef Family Pharmacy distinguishes itself from the chain stores through free patient consultations, customized compounding for patients and their pets, a drive-thru pickup window and free prescription delivery locally. The family owned and operated pharmacy stocks a wide variety of over-the-counter medications. For more information, call (609) 465-0004 or visit www.ReefFamilyPharmacy.com or visit us on Facebook.