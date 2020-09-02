Cape Regional Health System is pleased to welcome Dr. Karen E. Agersborg to Cape May County. Dr. Agersborg has joined Cape Regional Physicians Associates’ Endocrinology practice located in Cape May Court House, NJ. She is board certified in Endocrinology with a special interest in diabetes and metabolism.
Dr. Agersborg graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her internship and residency training in internal medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Stratford. Her fellowship training in Endocrinology was served at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. Dr. Agersborg currently serves as a Clinical Instructor at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Agersborg’s office is located at 11 Village Drive, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. To schedule an appointment, please call 609-463-CAPE.
About Cape Regional Physicians Associates
Cape Regional Physicians Associates, an affiliate of Cape Regional Health System, provides quality, compassionate primary and specialty care to the region. With more than 60 primary care providers and specialists in multiple locations throughout Cape May County, our specialties include primary care, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, neurology, pulmonology, sleep medicine, surgery, urogynecology, urology and vascular surgery. For more information, please visit www.caperegional.com/cape-regional-physicians-associates.
About Cape Regional Health System
Cape Regional Health System is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving residents and visitors throughout Cape May County. The system includes Cape Regional Medical Center, three urgent care facilities, Cape Regional Physicians Associates with over 60 primary care providers and specialists delivering services in multiple locations throughout Cape May County, the Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr., Cancer Center, The Jane Osborne Center, Cape Regional Miracles Fitness and numerous freestanding outpatient facilities providing wound care, radiology, lab, endoscopy and physical therapy services.
Cape Regional Health System is a Penn Medicine Cancer Network member and a clinical affiliate of Penn Medicine for Cardiac Care, Orthopaedic Care and Vascular Care. Cape Regional Medical Center is accredited by and received the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission.