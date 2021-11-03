An estimated 20.5 million Americans over 40 have cataracts, and the number of Americans undergoing cataract surgery is expected to increase.
Fortunately for those diagnosed with cataracts, it’s now a commonplace process to restore healthy vision.
“We now have progressed to a 15-minute outpatient procedure,” according to Dr. Michael Caruso, ophthalmic surgeon, Atlantic Eye Center. “The hospital has been eliminated completely, laboratory tests are minimal, and most patients may continue their medications pre-operatively.”
In addition, patients are weighing in on the type of Intraocular Lens (IOL) that will be used.
“The IOL replaces the natural lens in your eye,” explained Dr. Caruso. “Before the first IOL was approved, in 1981, there was no real replacement. Patients had to wear thick eyeglasses or special contact lenses, in order to see once we removed the natural lens. Until fairly recently, we were limited in the type of IOLs that were available, so it was only natural for the physician to decide which was the right fit for the patient. Today, the patients help to determine which lens will be used.”
Dr. Caruso says that the type of lens selected affects insertion, positioning, and even healing. There are three choices: a standard lens for distance, a high-tech lens that gives you better night vision, accompanied with an astigmatic reduction procedure, and finally, a multifocal lens that allows one to see far, intermediate and near.
Dr. Michael Caruso is a board-certified medical ophthalmologist and eye surgeon. Dr. Caruso opened an ambulatory surgery center, Cape Cataract Center, which is dedicated to eye procedures only. The center, located in Court House, has the most advanced equipment and instruments second to none. For more information, visit doctormichaelcaruso.com, or to schedule an appointment, call the Atlantic Eye Center, at 609-465-1616.