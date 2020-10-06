Why? Because early detection saves lives. And screening is still the best way to determine breast cancer early, even before a lump can be felt.
Mammography screenings should begin annually at age 40. The good news: survivorship is on the rise due to early detection and advancements in the treatment of breast cancer.
Take charge of your Breast Health with Cape Regional Health System.
Two Locations. Personalized Approach.
We offer 3D mammography screenings at two convenient locations: Cape Regional Radiology in Rio Grande and The Jane Osborne Center in Cape May Court House.
Should you be diagnosed with a condition, our multi‐disciplinary team will be with you every step of the way. Our team includes board‐certified physicians specializing in breast health, board‐certified radiologists, along with compassionate experts in all areas of breast health. We devise individual breast care programs designed to meet the specific needs of each patient, based on family, social and medical history.
Another level of support is provided by our Cancer Care Navigator team who help breast cancer patients on their journey by setting up appointments, assisting with referrals, and providing information on resources and insurance. This additional support provides our patients with peace of mind and assurance that all the details are covered.
Whether you need a routine screening mammogram, a surgical procedure, medical or radiation oncology or help navigating a breast cancer treatment program, the Cape Regional team is here for you.
To schedule an appointment, please call 609-463-CAPE (2273) or visit us at www.caperegional.com/breastcare. Cape Regional Health System. For a healthier life.