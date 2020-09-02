Autumn in New Jersey means the start of cooler weather, packing up the swimsuits and beach towels, and inviting the new school year and holiday season as it approaches. It is also a time during which many people battle an increase in dry skin and eczema symptoms. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases estimates that about 30% of the U.S. population experiences eczema (2018). A good foundation to supporting healthy, moisturized skin includes taking quick, cool or lukewarm showers, using a mild, fragrance-free bar soap in the shower, and moisturizing regularly with a cream-based, fragrance-free moisturizer. Hot showers often pull moisture from our skin, bar soaps tend to be easier and quicker to rinse off, and avoiding added fragrances in products may diminish the risk of irritation or allergic symptoms.
Brittany Sciullo, MSN, APN, AGPCNP-BC, is a dermatology nurse practitioner with a background in primary care. She has great interest in treating many skin disorders, including eczema, and is passionate about detection and treatment of skin cancers. Brittany is accepting new patients in the Linwood and Cape May Court House offices. Schedule your full-body skin cancer screening or consultation for eczema, acne, or other skin disorders today by calling (609) 926-8899.