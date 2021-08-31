Anyone with teeth knows that a confident, straight smile is more than just a mood boost. Better alignment means healthier teeth and better oral health. And feeling confident in your smile means you’ll smile more!
At BRAYCES Orthodontics, we are committed to helping you achieve the smile of your dreams. Drs. Bray and Tarby are specialty-trained orthodontists and have completed an additional two-year academic residency program. They have more than 50 years of combined orthodontic experience, and pride themselves on their patient-centered care. BRAYCES providers treat patients using a variety of techniques and technology to make treatment faster, more precise, and more comfortable.
The benefits of Invisalign are wide-ranging: the system of clear aligners is removable, allowing you to eat, brush, and floss normally. Many Invisalign patients require less in-office appointments, saving you time. Perhaps less obvious are the benefits of the orthodontist’s expertise behind treatment: as Elite Invisalign providers in South Jersey, we’ve treated more Invisalign patients than any other professional in our area. We know the nuances of correcting your bite using aligners, and achieve stunning results for all of our patients, whether using traditional metal braces or aligners.
We also use cutting edge technology such as the iTero scanner, which takes the place of goop-filled trays to take impressions and allows you to see your teeth and treatment projection in 3D. We offer OrthoPulse, an at-home self treatment that helps accelerate tooth movement and get you into a beautiful new smile sooner. No matter what course of treatment you pursue, patients love our caring, professional team and we know you’ll be thrilled with your results!
To schedule a complimentary consultation for yourself or a child – for braces, Invisalign, or Invisalign Teen, visit https://brayces.com/ or call us at (609) 272-9237. We look forward to meeting you and getting you started with a new BRAYCES smile.