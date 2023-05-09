AtlantiCare banner

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

In October 2022, AtlantiCare—an integrated healthcare system that serves the community in more than 100 locations in Cape May, Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Ocean counties—became the first healthcare system in the northeastern U.S. to use the Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic. At the heart of this technology is artificial intelligence, better known as AI.

AtlantiCare Logo

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.