Fishing Line 9722 1.jpg

Ernest Baynard and sons with their 35-pound, 45-inch cobia. 

It was another good week for fishing here on the Cape. The up-turn in action seems to be related to the recent increase in the ocean water temperature. All areas, the back bays, inshore and offshore have all seen some good action lately. That’s nice because all levels of boat owners can get involved. Let’s see what they were able to accomplish. 

Fishing Line 972 2.jpg

Russell Gray, a visitor from Michigan, and his triggerfish. 
Fishing Line 3 9722 3.jpg

Claude Savino and his 61-pound cobia.

