It was another good week for fishing here on the Cape. The up-turn in action seems to be related to the recent increase in the ocean water temperature. All areas, the back bays, inshore and offshore have all seen some good action lately. That’s nice because all levels of boat owners can get involved. Let’s see what they were able to accomplish.
The Miss Chris, with Captain Mike leading, had a good week as they “bounced between” the Cape May beachfront and both the Wildwood and Cape May Reefs. They caught plenty of sea bass daily while averaging about “a dozen keepers” per trip.
Some triggerfish as well as some keeper flounder were also caught. Highlighted pool winners were Becky Lee with an 18-inch flounder and Darley Worrell who won with a 19-inch keeper.
The Miss Chris sails 4-hour trips starting at 8 a.m. then another at 1 p.m. Check out their schedule at capemayfisherman.rezdy.com.
Captain Chuck, from the Sea Star III, reported another good week as keeper flounder and sea bass continued to find their way over the rail. From first-hand experience I can concur that information. The action increased as the water temperature went up causing Chuck to say that if the weather cooperates “we are in for a nice fall”.
Pool-winners this week, all with fluke were Jay Pale (4.55-pounds), Mark Robbins (3.45), Dylan Demarco (3.3), John Panvini, (3.25), Mike Caiazzo (2.9) and Eryk Lewandowski with a 2.6-pounder.
Captain Tom at the Fishin’ Fever is setting up some tilefish trips. If you’re interested, reach out to him at 609-868-6014 to get the information you’d like and to grab a spot.
Jim’s Bait and Tackle reported that Claude Savino stopped in to weigh a cobia that he caught. He has been on a mission to get one for the past two years. His catch weighed in at 61-pounds. Congratulations Claude.
The Sailor’s Delight, and both Captain’s Andrew and Stan, have been fishing and crabbing, with good results, over the last week.
Keeper flounder, triggerfish, sea bass, weakfish and plenty of blueclaw crabs have filled the three daily trips. Call ahead to grab an open seat or set up a charter for fish or crabs.
Their Wednesday morning trip, as the month of August ebbed, produced five keeper flounder plus many throwbacks.Plenty of small sea bass were also caught which is the norm this time of year in the back bays.
Captains Andrew and Stan are on a quest to have their patrons land 3,000 flounder this season. As of this writing they have caught over 2,200 since the season opened in May so their goal is challenging, but not impossible.
The Pier at Grassy Sound Marina was a busy, productive place recently. Striped bass, sheepshead, kingfish, sea bass and flounder have all been caught.
The incoming tide was beneficial to Harry Metzger who enticed a 34-inch striper to hit his bunker chunk while an angler named Bob used the bottom of the outgoing tide, and minnows, to trick a 20.5-inch flounder into biting. It seems that any time of the tide is a good time to wet the line.
The Miss Avalon has seen some good trips recently as they fish at the local reefs. Flounder, sea bass and triggerfish have all been caught on recent trips. Their patrons have benefitted from the sunny, calm weather as the fishing picked up just as the water temperatures did.
The Tuesday morning trip produced seventeen triggerfish, including some big dinner-plate size fish. As of that point it was the largest amount of triggers caught during any trip this summer. Sea bass and keeper flounder were also caught.
The Starfish is staying busy as they put their patrons on sea bass, triggerfish and flounder. They are hitting the local reefs during their twice-daily trips.
First Fish Adventures has been doing well with Mahi. Anglers John and Jim went out recently one morning, caught a bunch, and were back by noon.
Ian Coleman went out with the three Paul’s in the Captain’s family. They did well by catching some nice Mahi which included young Paul’s (the third) biggest mahi yet. Nicely done Paul III.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle weighed in a nice flounder for one of their own. Cameron, the owner, slipped out for a “quick trip” on Tuesday. He made it worthwhile as he came back with a 25-inch, 5.7-pound fluke. Nice catch Cameron.
Congratulations to Ernest Baynard, and sons Owen and Brendan, who submitted a report and picture after catching a 35-pound, 45-inch cobia near the T.I. Reef. They were fishing aboard the Nev-R-Enuf captained by Mike Smith.
Also, thanks to Daniel Gray for checking in to report that his brother Russell, who was visiting from St. Joseph, Michigan, tried a little saltwater fishing. He was able to land a triggerfish, on sand fleas, while he fished from a rock pile in Avalon.
Finally, thanks for contributing go to Nick Rambo who reported on a good trip for the crew of the All Hanked Up. The crew was fishing the Harry Colson Tournament and ended with ten keepers for the day. Captain Nick caught a 22.5-inch, 4-pound flounder to contribute to the final tally.
The MidAtlantic 500, with a total purse of $5.23 million, was recently completed. The heaviest fish in the tournament, a 657-pound specimen, won Joe Trainor of Avalon $576,209. A 75-pound White Marlin was worth $871,404 for Anthony Alves of Millstone, New Jersey. Finally, a special highlight was the tournament record 104-pound wahoo that was caught by Florida angler Charles Phelan.
More good results this week have corresponded with the presence of some warmer water. The appearance of some cobia in the local waters also gives us a chance to catch a good fighting, good eating foe. Let’s hope this pattern continues and September, which we’ve now entered, builds momentum as we enter the last calendar month of the 2022 flounder season which ends on the 27th. Good luck if you get out, take care and I’ll see you around.