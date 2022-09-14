Fishing Line Sept 14 1.jpg

Sammy Smith with his pool-winning triggerfish.

 Courtesy of the Miss Chris

The Labor Day Weekend saw some great weather which meant plenty of people went fishing. Boaters were out in force, some working the back waters while others sought their action in the ocean. Still, others fished from the beachfronts, the rock piles or bridges. 

Fishing Line Sept 14 2.jpg

Three happy anglers with a 6.2-pound flounder (on right side).
Fishing Line Sept 14 3.jpg

Three Flounders galore for these anglers.
Fishing Line Sept 14 4.jpg

Diane Chester and her 25-inch, 5-pound, 10-ounce fluke.

