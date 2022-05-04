It’s now a new month and with that, we have another entry for eligible fish for the local anglers to target. The ever-popular summer flounder season opened May 2. I’ll be checking for some early results from local captains and anglers.
Fishing is starting to pick up, as striped bass and black drum are starting to show up with a little more regularity. Those fishing for blackfish saw the action pick up during the last 10 to 12 days of the spring season, as itwas winding down.
Some double-digit fish were caught on the next to last full weekend, as well as other decent, respectable, quality-sized fish. Let’s check things out.
Jim’s Bait and Tackle, in Cape May, had the distinction of weighing in two double-digit blackfish this week. The first went to an angler named Frank who was fishing on the Fishin’ Fever. His fish tipped the scales at 20.25 pounds.
Capt. Tom has had two anglers break through the 20-pound ceiling in the last 10 days. He obviously has some good numbers of structures to fish.
The second big fish to cross their scales went to Chris Hackett, the mate on the Sea Star III, who weighed in a 12-pounder. It represents the personal-best blackfish that Chris has ever caught. Congratulations on a nice fish, Chris.
We’ll continue by checking in on the Sea Star III. Capt. Chuck reports plenty of action for his patrons, with several nice keepers mixed in. Highlighted blackfish catches went to Frank Servocky (5.2 pounds), Scott Campbell, with a 3.6-pounder, and Valentine Shoester, with a 3.25-pounder. The biggest blackfish of the week, though, was the previously mentioned 12-pound specimen caught by Chris Hackett. Since Chris works on the boat, he was ineligible to win the pool.
The Sea Star III will start fishing for summer flounder as soon as the official opening date arrives May 2. They “probably” will focus their efforts on the Delaware Bay, then fish the ocean for sea bass, and flounder, when the opening of sea bass season occurs May 17.
The Sailor’s Delight was busy over the weekend with their trips to the local rock piles.
The “orange” boat is a pontoon boat that can get in tight to the local jetties and position itself, so you are pulling your catch away from the rocks. They tallied catches of 40, 32, and 52 fish on their recent outings. Yes, they all weren’t keepers, but no one figured to catch a keeper each time. Keepers were mixed in, and the steady action kept everyone happy.
First Fish Adventures, of Sea Isle, got the local fishing started after a winter of fishing down south. Their efforts while targeting blackfish produced a limit for Bill Hamilton, a five-pounder for an angler named Frank, and four nice keepers for his limit for Wellington Alvez.
Give Capt. Zig or Donna a call to set up a trip of your own. Blackfish will be done for a while but other fish, including flounder, will be available, as their season just opened.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle will be running their 2022 SIBT Flounder Tournament May 14 and 15. It will be a 100% cash payout format, with first and second place splitting the proceeds on a 70/30 split. Third place prizes will be from the store. Calcuttas for the heaviest weakfish and bluefish will also be awarded.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported that some nice, large striped bass have been caught and released from the Sea Isle beachfront. John caught and released a striper that was topped 40 inches. Joe and Rita also joined the “C and R” with their big bass. Dave Brosious joined inthe action by catching a couple of “shorts” that went back into the wash to grow larger.
Brendan reported the first black drum of the season, while Brian actually brought the first one to the store this year to be weighed. It pulled the scale to 21 pounds. Dave, from the striper report, also joined with those who landed a black drum when he reeled a puppy up to the sand.
The Starlight Fleet, with Capt. Paul, reports that Doug Comparri caught his limit of blackfish, which included a 7-pounder. Carl Keehfuss caught a 6-pounder, while other anglers who limited out included Mike Jung, Dave Thompson, and Sean Mc.
The Avalon Lady is sailing for flounder in the back bays. They will be sailing many days in May, but you should check out their schedule before arriving. They will be sailing four-hour trips starting at 8 a.m.
Grassy Sound Marina will have an Opening Week of Flounder Season Contest. Two winners will be determined, with one each coming from the general public and the other from a marina slip holder. Each will receive a gas gift certificate for $150. There is no sign-up or entry fee. Just stop in and head to the back deck to weigh in your catch.
Two other tournaments are scheduled, with the first May 21 and the otherJune 25. Save the dates.
Hands Too Bait and Tackle reported two nice striped bass being caught from local beaches. The first went to a local angler who took a picture and then released the fish. He was using fresh bunker as bait. The other catch of note went to a young angler named Landon who landed the largest striper of his young fishing career. Congratulations, Landon.
Cape May Bait and Tackle received good reports from around the area over the weekend, which saw short and keeper-size striped bass being caught from both the bay and ocean beaches. A couple of black drum were also caught, and that action should increase over the next couple of weeks.
The local boats reported an increase in the number of blackfish being caught, which meant more shorts and keeper fish. They also mentioned the 12-pounder that was reported on earlier.
They finished with a reminder of the opening of flounder season and some tips for early season success. They include hitting the shallow flats in the backwaters, as they warm quicker than the surrounding areas. Also, using smaller baits, such as herring, small strips of mackerel, or squid fished slowly will help to increase your catch rate. Slow is the key, as the fish are still sluggish due to the still cold water.
A message was passed on to me that May 23, or somewhere about, Lund’s Fisheries of Cape May will be featured on season two of "The Fishmonger." This show is on the Outdoor Channel and airs at 8:30 p.m. The new season started April 18, so, as the season progresses, we should find out what’s on the next show and hopefully get a definite date of when the episode with Lund’s will be on. It should be interesting to see a local business and learn about their operation.
The weather is supposed to warm up and feel more like spring, so try to get out and enjoy it. Take care, good luck if you get to fish, and I’ll see you around.