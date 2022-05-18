Just when fishing was experiencing an uptick in action, we were shut down by a major storm and its lingering effects. All the local species that make for an exciting spring were very active before the storm, so it will be interesting to see how things rebound when the remaining rain, and more so the wind, settle out.
Local anglers were able to do some fishing on Friday before being shut down, so we have some action to report on. As I start this column, I’m figuring that some hardy anglers will find areas out of the wind and give us some more highlights to report on. Let’s check things out.
The Avalon Lady was able to get in a trip Friday morning before the conditions deteriorated. They fared well, as angler Michelle led the boat with a limit while others aboard contributed to the total haul of keepers for the day.
The Sea Star III started fishing the Delaware Bay for fluke. They recorded one trip for the week, which took them up in the bay to Miah Maull Light. The cooler water kept the catch down, but Devin Rudy was able to catch the pool winner. Capt. Chuck is waiting for warmer water, which should translate to more action and better results.
Due to the wind, the opening drum fish trips of the season were delayed. Once good conditions arrive, it will be game on.
The Miss Chris recently passed her U.S. Coast Guard inspection and is now ready to start fishing for fluke and drum fish. You can check out her schedule on their Facebook page, then follow the link or by searching for them online.
Capt. Al from Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportsfishing used some free time to run a reconnaissance trip to the backwaters. He prevailed, as he caught five weakfish, with the largest reaching 26 inches in length. During his outing, he also landed some flounder. Hopefully, the fish will still be around after the wind lessens and the intel gained will prove to still be of value.
The Grassy Sound Marina Opening Week Flounder Tournament was completed, and the winners were announced. As named, this contest gave entrants one week to enter their best fish, which was used to determine two winners.
The first category was for slip holders and was won by Charlie Gould with a 3.33-pound entry, while the non-slip holder category was won by Andrew Scott with a 3.65-pound fish. Congratulations to both winners.
Hands Too Bait and Tackle weighed in a nice drum fish before the storm, a 63-pounder, for anglers Joe and Dave. More should follow as conditions improve.
Off The Hook weighed in their first weakfish of the year. Cole Blackley stopped in one morning recently with a 28-inch weakie that weighed in at 8.15 pounds.
Before the storm, Cape May Bait and Tackle reported that stripers were being caught from the surf and boats on the bayside. Drum fish, which recently started to arrive, were beginning to be caught.
Because of the storm, we will now have to wait to see how the fishing responds. We won’t know until some anglers finally get that next chance to get their lines in the water.
One angler who beat the storm's arrival and landed a keeper striper was Joe. He updated the storm through a picture sent from the beach.
Thanks to friend and fellow angler Jerry Rau for submitting a picture of his recent catch of a 22.5-inch flounder. It’s good to see you back up and on the water. Thanks for submitting and keep on reading and following our Facebook page.
Lewes Harbour Marina, in Delaware, recently posted news on a pending state blackfish record. Capt. Brent Wiest was fishing on his charter boat, the “Katydid,” when he landed a 22.7-pound blackfish. It’s the fish that many of us are fishing for. Congratulations, Capt. Brent.
If you are looking for additional photos, check out capemaycountyherald.com and Mark’s Fishing Line on Facebook.
It was a slow week, as much of it was blown away, but it’s time to get back to fishing.
Hopefully, the weather will start to cooperate, and we can get some lines wet. Good luck, take care and I’ll see you around.