Thump! Thump! Is that the feeling every angler who fishes for blackfish wants to feel? The force of the crab being hit, as it sits among the rocks or in a wreck. Yes, it is, but in this case, it’s also the door closing on the spring blackfish season and the thumping on that same door, asthe summer flounder season opener arrives.
We have early season flounder catches to report on, the final word about the blackfish season and other news from around the county fishingscene. Let’s get started.
Capt. Paul, from the Starlight Fleet, finished April with the final trip for blackfish for the spring. He reported that there were catches all around the boat, but one topped them all.
Mike Jung won the pool, with his 12.5-pound blackfish, which was weighed, photographed, and then released. Other fish that were weighed and sent back for another day included 11, 10.25 and 8-pounders. All fish were big females and released to hopefully continue their gene lines. Nicegesture, anglers, and congratulations, Mike.
The Sea Star III had a good trip on Saturday, which was their only trip of the week. All the other trips throughout the week were blown out. I was lucky enough to hop on the last trip for blackfish this spring and was able to leave with one keeper that will be enjoyed for dinner.
Thanks to Capts. Chuck and Mike, as well as first mate Chris, and the rest of the Sea Star III regulars for an enjoyable day of fishing. Keepers were scattered around the boat, with the largest, a 3.4-pound pool winner, belonging to Kirsten Johansen. Congratulations, Kirsten.
The Sea Star III has also started their “Prime Time Drum Fish Trips.'' Their first was this past Saturday, while others will be run each Monday and Wednesday. These trips are scheduled from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and you’ll need to call 609-884-3421 to reserve a seat.
The Sailor’s Delight got off to a quick start on Monday morning, as flounder season opened. Before 9 a.m., I was aware that Eric Butter had brought the first keeper, a 19.5-inch fish, over the orange railing. The afternoon trip was good for Leon Checinski, as he landed his firstkeeper flounder of the season.
The Sailor’s Delight has a lot of trips scheduled through the month, with some trips already full, but call ahead for availability. Talk to Capts. Andrew or Stan at 609-827-8309 and grab a seat.
The Avalon Lady was in the back waters also, as the flounder season started. The opener saw Paul win the pool, with a 4.36-pound fish. The water was “cold” but after the change of the tide, and the sun warming the water a little, the action increased.
Tuesday’s trip was ruled by the ladies, as Courtney claimed the pool with a 3.08-pounder.
The cold, windy day resulted in challenging conditions that were a big change from Monday’s warmer opener. Such is fishing at the Cape.
After a couple of weather-related days off, Thursday was a good day for a morning trip.
“Farmer Mac” was the pool winner, as his 4.86-pounder was more than big enough for the top spot. Courtney, previously mentioned, was able to land her limit.
The Avalon Lady sails a four-hour trip, starting at 8 a.m. Call ahead at 609-967-7455 to check on openings since some days are chartered out to private groups and because the weather always plays a variable in the equation.
First Fish Adventures finished out blackfish season by hosting a trip for the party of Jay, Pete, Mike, and Matt. They enjoyed a nice day on the water and a good catch of blackfish.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle has been seeing busy days lately. This includes reports of the first weakfish of the season that went to an angler named John, and the first bluefish of the year that went to Josh Mayo, who was doing a little “yak” fishing.
Flounder also made an impression, as Katy weighed in a 4.5-pounder and Capt. Bubba, Frances and Tom brought in five nice fish after their trip on Monday. On Thursday, Tom and Fred limited out on some nice back bay flounder.
Finally, plenty of stripers were caught and released, as they were 38 inches or larger. The two nicest keepers were a 36-inch, 16-pound specimen caught by Brian, while the other went to Gary, who landed a 37-inch fish while he fished on Wednesday evening.
Don’t forget that Sea Isle Bait and Tackle is running the 2022 SIBT Flounder Tournament May 14 and May 15. It is a 100% cash payout tournament split 70/30 between the top two fish. Third place prizes from the store will also be awarded.
Cape May Bait and Tackle reported that nice striped bass are being caught from the Cape May area. Rene stopped in to get some fresh clams, went to the beach, then caught a striper estimated to be 46 to 48 inches. He had a picture to document his catch when he returned to the shop an hour later.
Another unidentified angler also caught, then released, a nice striped bass. He, too, documented his catch with a photo.
The shop also reported that in addition to the stripers, from both the bay and beach sides of the Cape, word of drum fish being caught in the Delaware Bay has arrived. Fresh bunker, plus clam, is working for the stripers, while clam is the key for the drum fish.
Capt. Bob took the Full Ahead out for a season-ending blackfish outing. Anthony, mentioned in a previous article for catching a 21-pound blackfish, caught a 27-inch blackfish among his catches that day. He led a charter that caught 30 keeper-sized fish that saw many go back for another day.
Well, the seams feel like they’re ready to burst. Lots of fishing options abound, plus sea bass will be legal May 17, so get out and enjoy the options. Take care, good luck if you do get out, and I’ll see you around.
