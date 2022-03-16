It was another up and down week for fishing. A couple of days were decent, one was great, and the rest were like most of this winter - windy and rainy.
Some anglers may have been able to squeeze in some casts, but I didn’t get any reports of anything being caught. Hopefully, the conditions will improve as the calendar rolls on to April.
April 1 marks the next big date on the fishing calendar. That will be when the spring blackfish season will open. As someone who likes to fish for this species, I’m hoping that the weather for the spring is better than it was in the late fall and winter.
It's now a good time for anglers who are looking forward to this fishery, like I am, to start preparing. Tying rigs, if you know how, or buying some pre-tied ones, is a big priority. You want those rigs ready because if fish are being caught and you snag your rig and have to break it off, you’ll want to get back in the water as quickly as possible. You don’t want to be tying a rig then. Sure, it’s possible, but it’s so much easier to plan ahead, grab a rig and get back in the water.
Also, when you know the time on the trip is running low and the final call is about to be made, you will inevitably have a snag.
Breaking the line and being able to grab a replacement quickly at that point, or any, is the goal.
You should have a good supply of dipseys in various weights; 4 to 6-ounce weights are most common but carry a few heavier, as well as lighter weights. Let the conditions tell you what to use. If a light current allows, try to use as light a weight as possible.
Personally, I prefer the flatbank style sinker. The flat sides tend to sit nicer, or squarely, on the structure rather than rolling around like a traditional bank sinker. A rolling sinker may lead to a snag or scare a
cautious blackfish away. It may also twist your rig up, making it more difficult for a hungry fish to eat your bait. Remember, the bigger fish didn’t get to that size by being stupid.
Another item to load up on is blackfish jigs. Have an assortment of colors and sizes available. Some are colored to resemble the type of crab you may be using. Lighter jigs work best because they offer less resistance to the fish as they pick up the crab or clam offering and swim away. Have some heavier ones available if conditions dictate but try to go as light as possible.
When planning to use jigs, you should use as light a braid as possible. A lot of anglers use a 20-pound braid with a 30-pound test of top-shot. You can use a lighter braid and top-shot but remember that you’re going to be fishing in some “sticky” structure, so you don’t want your line to break too easily.
The top-shot is also called a shock leader and is there to act as a type of insurance. It protects your braid by absorbing most of the damage that is inflicted to the line when fishing in a tough structure. It’s cheaper to replace the top-shot than it is to lose multiple feet of braid after a snag.
Also, you can direct-tie your jigs to the line, which allows for a quick change to a different weight or color.
Hopefully, you can use these ideas now, so it saves you some time on the water. More time equals more fishing.
Another sign of the approaching spring is that the local shops are preparing to open.
Peace Token Fishing Tackle is open and is having a sale on Gulp. The more packs you buy, the more money you can save. Mike, Young, and Robin are ready to help you with all your fishing needs.
Cameron, at Boulevard Bait and Tackle, is also loading up on Gulp, as well as other fishing accessories. He is planning on opening full-time, seven days a week, April 1.
I’ll pass the word along as I hear of more shops opening and as I get word of when the local boats will start running.
Here’s some news from the “it’s not too early to start planning” file. The Avalon Lady is now accepting reservations for their “Fishing and Crabbing Camp.” It is designed for anglers 8-years-old and up. There are five different weeks to choose from and each week will consist of four evenings of instruction on fishing and crabbing, boating safety, and basic navigation. This is a great gift idea for parents or grandparents looking for an exciting addition to the children’s summer activities. Capt. Brandon, a fourth-generation captain, will be your instructor. Call 609-967-7455 for pricing and additional information.
The Sailor’s Delight is running their “Second Annual Winter Raffle.” Capt. Andrew is giving away some free trips with the top prize being a season package consisting of 10 trips of three or four-hour length. Two winners will receive a four-hour trip, while three winners will claim a three-hour trip. A runner-up prize will be given away, and you can win more than once. Call 609-827-8309 to purchase your raffle tickets, which can be bought individually or in a group of six for the price of five.
Slowly, the fishing community is stirring as activity returns to the docks and the shops that serve the anglers who live here or visit. Look around, take notice, and start getting ready.
If the weather is in your favor and you get to fish, good luck. Take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.