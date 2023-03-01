Fishing Line: March 1

Luther and his pool-winning, 8.3-pound blackfish.

 Courtesy Starfish

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Well, if you look around, it’s easy to see that we are in a semi-hibernation period. Local ocean fishing is basically nonexistent, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t fish fairly close to home. You’ll just need to go a little bit north, or west, into Atlantic or Cumberland counties. While there, you can fish for white perch or early-season striped bass.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.