The warm, sunny weather during Memorial Day weekend allowed for lots of fishing. The waterways were packed with anglers and those who were just out enjoying a good time on the water. Even with the crowds, those that were fishing got to their favorite, secluded spots, and made some nice catches. Let’s check out what went on.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle was the hub of the busy fishing scene around the Sea Isle beaches and the back bay waters behind the town. Many anglers took the time to check in with Cameron to let him know how they had done.
Nice striped bass went to Joe, who caught a 31-incher off the beach, and to Michael, who landed a 37.5-inch fish from the back bay. The Lashley family had a “great morning” of flounder fishing and were rewarded with a 24-inch weakfish.
The flounder highlight of the week, though, went to Joe O’Donnell, who caught a 26.75-inch, 6.8-pound specimen from the backwaters.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle was busy weighing in fish for some happy anglers. Highlighted catches went to Frances, who caught her limit of flounder, with the largest weighing 4.05 pounds, and to Chris, who was fishing in the local surf with mullet for bait. He came by the store to record his 5.8-pound bluefish.
Later in the week, Logan O. stopped into the shop. He was fishing with some friends in the local surf where they landed two stripers, several large sand sharks, and a 34-inch drum fish, which they brought to the shop.
Good fishing was possible, when the weather allowed, was the message sent by Cathy at Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle. The back bays provided “excellent” flounder fishing once the wind dropped off.
Michele Derer caught her personal best, with a 22.5-inch, 3-pound, 14-ounce fish that fell for a live minnow.
Good-sized striped bass are being caught from the Delaware Bay shoreline and from the North Wildwood beaches. In between, at the various rock piles, weakfish can be caught. Rubber baits, floating bloodworms, or shedder crabs are usually good tactics to try.
Small stripers can be caught from the backwater area. Historically, the early morning or early evening times are the best to go for these fish. The less boat traffic the better.
The Cape May Reef, and the wrecks beyond it, are providing “excellent” sea bass fishing. Some customers that checked in with the store personnel reported “good” crabbing over the past week.
The Sailor’s Delight is busy with backwater flounder trips that are providing a good mix of short flounder and keepers for Capt. Andrew and Stan’s patrons. Check in with them to see when they are sailing their trips in the back where you may also catch weakfish, bluefish, and striped bass. You could even tangle with a shark, skate, or sea robin.
The Sea Star was able to get out after delays due to the windy conditions and sailed for the local reefs and searched for sea bass. They found them, had some good action, but weren’t able to land as many keepers as they would have liked.
Their drum fish trips are going strong, with plenty of quality fish being caught. The weekday and Saturday trips have had a few openings recently, so get in touch with Capt. Chuck to grab you and a friend a seat at the rail.
The pool winners with sea bass for the weekend were Harry Theurer, with his 1.65-pounder, and George Schoell, who weighed in a 2.2-pound fish, while drum fish winners were Mike Magee (37.7 pounds), Chi Lau (33.74), and Carmello Lopez, who brought in a 54.02-pound fish.
Hands Too Bait and Tackle reported a good trip for Common Sense Sportfishing. They were looking for tuna but changed their strategy when favorable water couldn't be found. That change led to a good day, as the charter caught 15 golden tiles and a limit of sea bass before heading in.
Cape May Bait and Tackle reported that nice size striped bass are still around the beaches in Cape May. Fresh bunker or shucked clams have been producing fish. Weakfish are around the rock piles, while boaters have been catching sea bass at the local reefs and wrecks farther out. Drum fish are biting in the Delaware Bay and when the weather allows, some nice fish are being caught.
The Miss Avalon is sailing for sea bass during their four-hour morning and afternoon trips. Sunday's trip is a special five-hour excursion for the price of a regular four-hour trip.
They are also sailing offshore trips to various deep-water wrecks for sea bass and other wreck dwellers, so check in with them to see when those will occur. They run for either eight or 10 hours.
The Avalon Lady was busy fishing through the weekend boat traffic. They still managed to put keeper flounder in the boat. Of those trips, the Sunday outing resulted in six keepers, while five more, including a limit for Dalton, came over the rail Monday.
Tuesday, the boat had a private charter of Mrs. Robbins and Mr. Handley’s Middle Township Middle School classes. Twenty-two students, with the assistance of four adults and the crew, had a good trip. Some students were fishing for the first time and were pretty excited.
Some small sharks and three keeper flounder helped to make the sunny day on the water really enjoyable. Everyone knows that a day of fishing sure beats a day in the classroom.
Grassy Sound Marina had some nice catches to report. First, 11-year-old Chase was fishing with his dad in the Cape May Inlet. He landed a very nice weakfish during their day out.
Kevin and his wife, Cate, caught three nice keeper flounder on minnows at the top of the tide during their recent outing.
Finally, a sibling rivalry occurred during a recent trip that saw Drew Ludman land a nice flounder only to be outdone by his sister, Dakota, who caught a 25-inch flounder of her own.
June 25 will be the day for the 16th Annual Flounder Tournament at Grassy Sound Marina. There are boat, kayak, and pier divisions. Registration forms are available at www.grassysoundmarina.com.
Pequod Sportfishing, out of Avalon, had a really good trip on Sunday as they loaded up on sea bass, added some haddock to the cooler, and then finished up their haul with some five Golden Tilefish. It was definitely a good day on the water for everyone. Thanks to Trevor Seits for submitting pictures and the report.
Another good week of fishing and boating has come to an end, as we start to get set to stare into the face of the summer season. Get out and enjoy some fishing and see the scenes around the area from a slightly different perspective. Take care and I’ll see you around.
