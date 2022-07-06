The nice weekend weather finally allowed for a full schedule of fishing. Anglers were out all over, enjoying their opportunity to fish in pleasant conditions. Let’s see what they were able to accomplish.
Grassy Sound Marina recently completed their 16th Annual Flounder Tournament. The event was well attended, as everyone enjoyed the competition.
The winner of the Kayak Division, Jacob Cana, with a 26-inch, 6.8-pound flounder, was also the overall winner, as no other fish approached his. Other winners with the weights and divisions were Quinn Overcash (Boat, 4.6 pounds), Chris Gould (Two Heaviest Combined, 6.7 pounds), Jon Dougherty (Women’s, 3.2 pounds), Kurt Kircher (Youth, 3.4 pounds), and Bill McReynolds (Pier, no weight listed).
Other winners won the Maggie Mae Award that went to Michael Warriner, who caught the sixth heaviest fish and the Daisy Mae Award won by Frank Bubbico, who landed the 11th heaviest flounder.
Congratulations to 13-year-old Keiley Hawk, who caught her first keeper flounder during a recent mid-week outing. She was using a minnow and fishing along the sod close to the marina.
The Miss Avalon reports that they have started to see an increase in activity at the local reefs. They have been picking up more weakfish which is a welcomed sign, plus recent trips also included plenty of porgies and triggerfish. They have also been catching more of our local summer favorite - flounder. Now, with sea bass being legal to keep, you can come back to the dock with a nice mixed bag for dinner.
The Avalon Lady continues to put their patrons on flounder, with a mix of keepers and throwbacks being caught. An occasional weakfish, as well as some kingfish, are keeping everyone busy. Small sharks, skates, and sea robins are also putting a tug on the lines.
First Fish Adventures of Sea Isle City provided a nice trip for Jim, Jim, and Joe, the son-in-law. They boarded for an afternoon trip and each angler returned with a nice striped bass. They had good luck with the fish, and the weather, as they made their trip pay off despite the forecast.
Kevin Emkey and “the kids” went out on Tuesday and had a fun outing, as everyone caught fish. The keepers were bookended, as the youngest and oldest children caught them.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported that the crew of the Claw Hammer caught their flounder limit “in no time” during a recent outing to the north end of the island.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle provided the minnows to an angler named George, who promptly put them to good use by landing a 25-inch, 5-pound flounder. An assist goes to his wife, Nancy, who was “a professional” with the net.
Another nice flounder, a 25.5-inch, 5.4-pounder, was caught at the local reefs by an angler named Drew.
Cathy, at Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle, reports that flounder fishing is good in the back bays, as well as at the Wildwood Reef and Reef Site 11, where flounder were caught this past week. A nice back bay catch was made by Mark Romalio, who landed a 4-pound, 13-ounce flounder while fishing from his kayak. These same back bay spots are also producing schoolie stripers that are finding top water plugs or soft plastics to their liking.
Weakfish can be caught around the local rock piles. Remember that soft plastics or bloodworms are usually your best options as bait.
If you get to go offshore, you may be able to pick up yellowfin tuna, as small ones are being caught by those who are trolling.
Crabs are being caught and the catch should only improve as we “approach” the full moon.
Don’t forget to get your entry form, at the shop or online, for Sterling Harbor’s 29th Annual Duke of Fluke Tournament that is scheduled for July 16. It will be a full day of fishing followed by food, awards, and live music.
The Sailor’s Delight is busy sailing daily and is providing a variety of action to its patrons. They are catching flounder, their top target, plus Spot, the first of the season, weakfish, sharks, skate, and sea robins. They sail up to three trips daily, so you always have an opportunity to fit a trip into your schedule, whether you’re working or on vacation.
The Sea Star III reported a lighter week than normal, as they waited on the return of sea bass to the list of legal fish (they are now legal again with a two-fish bag limit). They focused their recent efforts on flounder and all the pool winners won with them.
Daily pools were won by Tony Koska, with a 2.1-pounder, Rick Valones (2.75), Brian Tkachuk (1.95), Dustin Cresta (2.5), and Linda Orsati-Wiker, with a 3.7-pounder.
During this week's Wednesday trip, Matt, from West Deptford, landed one of the larger flounder of the early season trips to the reef when he weighed in a 6.3-pound specimen.
Unfortunately, the prediction of windy weather offshore caused a second cancellation of the Jim’s Bait and Tackle Tuna Tournament. As of now, there is a strong possibility of there being no tournament this year. The staff at Jim’s will announce a date for next year as soon as one isdetermined.
Thanks to reader Steve Binnig for following the column and appreciating the effort that goes into the articles. Good luck fishing, Steve, and I hope the information provided helped to put some fish in the cooler.
Overall, it wasn’t a bad week, but we did lose a day or two to high winds, plus a late afternoon storm caused the loss of late afternoon fishing trips for a couple of boats. Still, though, fish were caught, anglers had smiles on their faces and fresh fish dinners were served. That makes for good results. Good luck if you get out, take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.