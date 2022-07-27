Photo 3.jpg

The Duke of Fluke Junior Angler Award winner, 9-year-old Addison Dameron. 

 Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle

Well, fishing really kicked it up a notch this past week, as some big flounder, including one of the double-digit variety, were caught. Also, a local flounder tournament was held, and we have results to report. Let’s check out what happened in the local waters. 

Photo 1.jpg

John and his 32-inch, 12.5-pound fluke. 
Photo 2.jpg

Martin Overline with two keepers, including his 6.25-pounder. 

Tags

