The last full week of fishing for the year produced a boxing style result. It was a split-decision type of week. It would have been appropriate to say that, should you have been here for the last half of the week, you would have seen most of the highlights. My son and I got out mid-week and that was a half-week too early. We should have aimed for the weekend, but you fish when you can and ultimately, it always comes down to “you should have been here yesterday.”
MRobbins
- Avalon - What a day!! Some hope and some sense is back. Cameras on the house floor! Good for the country, good for democracy. Long overdue! Pelosi blocked the public from every public oversight matter...
- Lower Township - To the spouter from lower regarding young childless teachers offering parenting advice. First off they worked hard to earn the degree and certification needed to teach. Should they be giving parents...
- Cape May Court House - It amazes me that for the past 5-6 yrs the Margaret Mace Bully & his parents have been given a pass on multiple egregious incidents. The teachers, administration, school board, police &...
- Avalon - A six year old intentionally shot his teacher. A twelve year old intentionally stabbed her nine year old brother to death. We can waste more time worrying about the availability of guns and knives,...
- Cape May - It looks like both Middle and Lower Cape May have great boys basketball teams this year. It would be great if all involved could figure out a way for them to play this year. It’s a fantastic...