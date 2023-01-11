NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The last full week of fishing for the year produced a boxing style result. It was a split-decision type of week. It would have been appropriate to say that, should you have been here for the last half of the week, you would have seen most of the highlights. My son and I got out mid-week and that was a half-week too early. We should have aimed for the weekend, but you fish when you can and ultimately, it always comes down to “you should have been here yesterday.” 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.