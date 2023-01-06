FISHING-LINE-PHOTO-1-01-04-23.JPG

A nice blackfish for this lady, courtesy of the Starfish.

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a safe and happy New Year’s celebration. I also hope you were able to get out and enjoy some fishing during the past week. Yes, it was cold but that should not be a surprise this time of year. 

FISHING-LINE-PHOTO-2-01-04-23.JPG

Three nice keepers for Denny Mattei, courtesy of the Miss Avalon.
FISHING-LINE-PHOTO-3-01-04-23.JPG

An angler with her keeper blackfish, courtesy of the Starlight Fleet.

