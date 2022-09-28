Fishing Line 9.28.22 3.jpg

Jim Hornbach and his 5-pound flounder.

 Courtesy of the Sea Star III

If you check the calendar it says September. When I was checking the fishing reports I thought we may still be in May. Yes, there were flounder, triggerfish, sea bass (released) and weakfish that were caught. But there was also a half-dozen drum fish caught on one boat’s charter. Also, and unfortunately, the 2022 summer flounder fishing season is now officially over. Remember that the flounder you are reading about were caught while the season was open. The time between when I receive the reports, write the column and when it’s printed makes it appear that the season was over before the fish were caught. Let’s check things out. 

Fishing Line 9.28.22 4.jpg

A drumfish for this angler.
Fishing Line 9.28.22 2.jpg

Diane Casey with her 19-inch weakfish.
Fishing Line 9.28.22 1.jpg

Gabriel McDevitt, 15, and his 48-pound Cobia.

