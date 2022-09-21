Fishing Line 9.21.22 2. .jpg

Keith Wagner with his pool-winning fluke.

 Courtesy of the Sea Star III

As with any week that you get to do some fishing, it was a good week. Unfortunately, some recent days were lost to the wind and rain, but we really needed some rain so we’ll take the bad with the good. Maybe next time the rain can arrive in the evening and depart by the morning. 

Fishing Line 9.21.22 1.jpg

Courtney and Austin with their nice keeper fluke.
Fishing Line 9.21.22 3. .jpg

“Bird” with his 48-pound cobia.

