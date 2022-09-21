As with any week that you get to do some fishing, it was a good week. Unfortunately, some recent days were lost to the wind and rain, but we really needed some rain so we’ll take the bad with the good. Maybe next time the rain can arrive in the evening and depart by the morning.
We do have some good reports from the week as some nice fish were caught. Let’s check out what went on. The Sailor’s Delight is staying busy as they continue to catch those that frequent the back bays. Flounder, both shorts and keepers, continue to be the most sought after but also weakfish, sea robins, kingfish and other species have provided plenty of action for their patrons.
The Thursday trip, which featured the return of windy conditions, also saw flounder, including some keepers being caught. It also had some bluefish showing their presence in the back waters. The pier at Grassy Sound Marina is currently shut down as Middle Township has requested an engineering firm to inspect it. A dive inspection of the structure will also be requested so additional information can be obtained.
This isn’t good for any anglers who enjoy fishing the pier but it’s a “safety first” situation as mentioned by those at the marina. Captain Chuck, from the Sea Star III, reported slower action than the norm. The nor’easter put an even greater damper on the action. Sitting at the dock tends to do that. When fishing was possible, the out-of-season sea bass were the main action. They went back for a later day. Croakers were also biting and Bud Gibbons won a pool with his catch.
Other pools were won by anglers catching flounder. They were Frank Servocky with a 2.5-pounder and Keith Wagner who won with his 2.4-pound fluke. The Wednesday trip, on a comfortable day with no humidity, had fall-like results. Plenty of sea bass, which were thrown back, a keeper blackfish, and some nice keeper fluke were the highlights of the day.
Sadly, as of this trip and as Captain Chuck pointed out, less than two weeks remain in the 2022 summer flounder season. Make sure you make every effort to get out.
The fluke bite was “much better” on Thursday as some nice fish were caught. More than one angler went home with at least two keepers. Captain Chuck, like the rest of us, hopes that with some nice fall weather the fishing will return to its pre-storm levels. Captain Mike, from the Miss Chris, reported a slow start to the week due to some unfavorable weather conditions but things were able to rebound as the days moved by.
As the conditions improved so did the fishing. Croakers and bluefish were the most accounted for species through the weekend but some flounder were also on the tally sheet. Gary Amodeo, from Cape May Court House, claimed second place with his 19-inch flounder in one of the daily contests for the largest fish. The big fish of the week went to Kyle Smith from Randolph, Massachusetts who won a pool with his very nice fluke which measured 26-inches and weighed 7-pounds.
Congratulations Kyle on your very nice catch. Jim’s Bait and Tackle recorded a nice catch over the weekend. “Bird” checked in to take a cobia he caught to the scale. It weighed in at 48-pounds and was caught after hitting a live eel.
The Miss Avalon was busy at the reefs as they were catching flounder, triggerfish and even some croakers. Their Saturday private charter caught some of each of the above species. They had another private fishing charter for one of their own employees, Austin, and his fiancé, Courtney. I want to send my congratulations along to the happy couple on their approaching wedding.
Austin, who I’ve shared many a trip on the water with, is a very good fisherman. Soon he’ll call his best catch: his wife. As far as the charter is concerned, the group finished with nine keeper flounder with the biggest reaching the five-pound mark. And to top it off, Courtney caught the pool-winning fluke. Nice job Courtney.
The Starfish is busy with flounder, triggerfish and plenty of out-of-season sea bass. They will continue to sail their trips as they, like others, want to get their customers as many opportunities to catch some flounder before the season ends on September 27th.
Things were slower this week as many of the summer anglers are now only fishing on the weekend. School and work responsibilities tend to put a crimp into that easy fishing time of the summer. Still, it’s all good as the weekends now take on added importance. If you head out, call ahead to confirm when your favorite tackle shop is open. With mid-September upon us, many shops have adjusted their hours of operation. Good luck if you get out, take care and I’ll see you around.