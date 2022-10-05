It’s interesting to see the effect a hurricane can have on us. Thankfully, we were in no real danger from Fiona as she passed well to our east but she still had an impact on us. She stirred up the ocean, creating waves and swells that ultimately ruined the weekend plans of many anglers.
Local captains felt the brunt as many trips, on the final weekend of the 2022 summer flounder season, were canceled. What should have been an exciting end to our flounder season never materialized and instead the weekend ended with a whimper. Granted, two more days remained in the season, but without the weekend crowds, and with work beckoning, things just didn’t seem to have the same buzz. Some anglers sandwiched some fishing in before and after the weekend, so let’s check things out.
Captain Mike, from the Miss Chris, reported that he had his patrons out prior to the passing of Fiona. A catch of note from those trips was the 20-inch, pool-winning, flounder that was caught by William Raining of Wanague, N.J. On a side note, congratulations go out to Captain Mike’s grandson, Mikey Huff Jr., who harvested his first deer. He was using a bow and arrow.
The Sea Star III, with Captain Chuck checking in, lost a couple of days to unfavorable weather, but on those other days they were able to put some keepers in the coolers of the anglers aboard. Captain Chuck is looking forward to the final days of the flounder season which is a feeling echoed by many. Pool-winners for the week, all with fluke, were Chazz Alberti with a 3.25-pounder, Bob Weigner (2.0), Scott Barndt (2.85) and Quinton Weigle who caught the largest winner of the week, a 4.7-pound entrant. The Sea Star III will continue to sail daily, leaving the dock at 9 a.m., till December. Call Chuck at 609-884-3421 for any answer about a trip that you may have.
Captain Bob, from Full Ahead Sport Fishing, got to make one last trip to the flounder grounds on the day that the season ended. They had five straight days sitting at the dock due to the wind and waves. They returned to their most recent scene of success and were rewarded by finishing one short of a boat limit. For the day they caught over one-hundred fish which included many “overs'' which went back over the rail. Cape May Bait and Tackle reported that boaters are catching False Albacore and bluefish about two to three miles off of Cape May and Wildwood. They are chasing schools of baitfish. As the flounder season was ending, the local reefs were still providing action but at a a slower pace. That reduced action seemed like a sad reminder that the season was accepting its fate.
The anglers fishing offshore were reporting tuna and mahi-mahi in the Baltimore and Wilmington canyons. Try stopping at the mid-sure lumps on the way out as they were also good spots. Mullet, peanut bunker and other small bait fish are in the back bays and inlets. Snapper bluefish, striped bass and weakfish should all be chasing these baits around. Trying the “match the hatch” scenario may be your best strategy.
The Miss Avalon will now be focusing their efforts on fishing for sea bass. The 10-hourtrip on opening day (this coming Friday) will require reservations so call ahead to see if seats are still available. Also, the October 26th trip (the final day of this segment of sea bass season) is a 10-hour trip and will also require reservations. Check their schedule for other planned days of fishing which, as of now, will all leave the dock at 8 a.m. You can also call 609-967-7455 for additional information.
The Starfish finished up fishing for flounder like the rest of the boats. They were picking up, and releasing, plenty of sea bass as was everyone. They will now prepare for sea bass, as well as other fall fish. Call 609-263-3800 to check on their schedule. With the closure of flounder season now upon us the Sailor’s Delight will focus their fishing time on bluefish and blackfish. I’m sure they’ll accept any weakfish or kingfish that they may catch. Call Captain Andrew at 609-827-8309 for trip availability so you don’t get left behind at the dock. Also, if you’re looking for gift ideas, or you want to receive a gift, Captain Andrew is offering 2023 Gift Trips, Season Packages and T-shirts. Trips can be redeemed on either of the Sailor’s Delight’s boats.
Special thanks to Duck Menz for sending in a brief report and picture of the 40-pound Red Drum that he caught recently while fishing off of North Wildwood.
Recently, the annual Run For The Fallen, a tribute to fallen New Jersey service members was held. Hero Markers are placed along the route remembering those who have died while serving their country in support of the Global War on Terror. One of the locations was the Ocean City Fishing Pier where the runners honored, and left markers, for CW2 Nicholas P. DiMona IIand his son, SPC Nicholas P. DiMona III who both died in service for their country. Thanks to all for their service to our country.
Well, flounder fishing is now done for 2022 but all is not lost, just adjusting. Check with the boat of your choice as some schedules have changed, and what the captains are targeting has been modified as fishing seasons change. Soon enough, all boats will be targeting seabass. Along with them, you could catch your one blackfish. Bluefish, triggerfish, kingfish, weakfish, and striped bass may also check out your bait, so be ready. If you are taking some eels along you may even get a shot at a cobia.
Also, don’t forget to check out the local bridges, beaches and rock piles as they are fish hot spots this time of the year. If you’re heading to the rocks, don’t forget to have your corkers with you. You’ll want to be able to traverse the rocks safely. With the storm passing by offshore, and the water churning up, the local boats lost a good portion of their weekend trips. Hopefully, the weather will calm and we can get started on some good fall fishing. Good luck if you get out, take care and I’ll see you around.