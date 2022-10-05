Oct. 5 Fishing Line 1.jpg

Duck Menz and his 40-pound Red Drum.

 Provided

It’s interesting to see the effect a hurricane can have on us. Thankfully, we were in no real danger from Fiona as she passed well to our east but she still had an impact on us. She stirred up the ocean, creating waves and swells that ultimately ruined the weekend plans of many anglers. 

Oct. 5 Fishing Line 2.jpg

A last-trip of the season flounder for this lady-angler.
Oct. 5 Fishing Line 3.jpg

Quinton Weigle and his 4.7-pound pool-winning flounder. 

