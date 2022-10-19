photo 4.png

A very nice sea bass for this young angler.

 Courtesy of the Miss Chris

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

That collective noise that you may have heard was a big hooray, by anglers, captains, and shop owners alike as the weather cooperated and fishing kicked back in. The opening of the fall sea bass season brought excitement, plenty of action and a nice mix of species that helped to fill coolers and fish boxes alike.Let’s hope that this is an indication of what we can expect for the rest of the year and that this level of action continues. 

photo 2.jpg

Robin Jung and his big Wahoo.
photo 3.png

A happy angler with a full stringer.
photo 1.jpg

Jerry Rau and a full stringer of fish.
photo 5.png

A nice blackfish.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.