Well, it suddenly became important to batten down the hatches as rain, and increasing wind, visited our area. Thankfully, we didn’t experience the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but theresidual effects still affected our area. Plenty of tidal flooding and wind affected many in our area for multiple days. Fishing trips were lost but in the overall scheme of things those are minor.
Thankfully, we didn’t have major losses like those that occurred in other areas that were touched by Ian. We should consider ourselves lucky. With that in mind, between the last report and this one, there was a four-day separation before the end of the 2022 summer flounder season. Two of those days were lost to the previous storm, Fiona, but a little fishing did occur. Let’s check things out.
Captain Chuck, from the Sea Star III, checked in with his final report of the 2022 summer flounder season. He squeezed in as many trips as the weather window allowed and was able to put his patrons in a position to catch the “last few keepers” before the bell tolled at season's end.The final pool-winners of 2022, both with flounder, were Larry Brunton with a 3.05-pounder and Kevin Nelson who weighed in a 4.8-pound entry.
After wrapping up the season on Tuesday the early effects, then “the remnants” from Hurricane Ian, kept Captain Chuck and the crew at the dock. The Sea Star III is now sailing daily at 9 a.m. for sea bass, which for now will be their main quarry. The last part of flounder season included many out-of season sea bass catches which were all returned for a later day. That later day has arrived, and Captain Chuck is now ready for his “time to get even” after being “tormented” by them. For additional information, or to make a reservation, call Chuck at 609-884-3421.
Captain Mike, of the Miss Chris, has the boat ready and is sailing for sea bass. Please check out their schedule to see what days they are sailing. Some days have morning and afternoon trips while others are set aside for “wreck special” trips. Either way, check out their Facebook page and click on the schedule link.Captain Andrew, like the rest of us, is riding out the storm and had to make the appropriate decisions.
Because of that, he canceled his blackfish and bluefish trips over the weekend. Andrew, and Captain Stan, are hoping to get out in the back waters as soon as conditions allow. Hopefully, and for all the captains, that is soon. Call Captain Andrew if you want to make a reservation to get out and partake in the action. He can be reached at 609-827-8309. The Miss Avalon is sailing for sea bass as well as any reef or wreck dwellers that may bite. Call 609-967-7455 for any schedule or fishing questions that you may have.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported that if you were wondering if the blackfish would be biting after the storm, the answer is yes. An angler named Bud had a good session of steady action during a recent outing. He was using sand fleas which the fish couldn’t resist. Oh, and yes, he caught his one legal keeper that from the picture appeared to be a solid 3 to 4-pounder. Once the weather calms and we can start fishing again, don’t forget to patronize your favorite shops and boats. All captains, both open boats and charter variety, as well as the shop owners, took it on the chin recently. The loss of the final busy weekend of flounder fishing stung, so they will be looking for a strong fall season.
Let’s all make it a good season for everyone. As you may have figured, this report was going to be challenged for information and length. When you lose a large number of days to the remnants of a hurricane, and then a lingering nor’easter, that figures to be the result. Hopefully, you were able to rest up and get prepared for sea bass season, then able to get out over the opening weekend. Take care and I’ll see you around.