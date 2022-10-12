Fishing Line Oct. 12 2.jpg

Kevin Nelson and his 4.8-pound fluke.

 Courtesy of the Sea Star III

Well, it suddenly became important to batten down the hatches as rain, and increasing wind, visited our area. Thankfully, we didn’t experience the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but theresidual effects still affected our area. Plenty of tidal flooding and wind affected many in our area for multiple days. Fishing trips were lost but in the overall scheme of things those are minor.  

Fishing Line Oct. 12 3.jpg

Larry Brunton and his 3.05-pound fluke.
Fishing Line Oct. 12 1.jpg

Bud and a post-storm blackfish.

