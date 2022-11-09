fishing 1.jpg

Nate and his 12-pound Sheepshead.

 Courtesy of Hands Too Bait and Tackle

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Well, it was a slow week. Between the weather, with the combination of wind and rain that was followed by foggy conditions, then the short break between sea bass seasons, not much occurred. The captains and crews that were targeting sea bass took a few days off to rest, recover and prepare for the final push through the end of their boating seasons. A little bit of fishing was squeezed in on Wednesday, which was the final day of the third segment of the 2022 sea bass season, so we’ll see what that day, and a few more days after the weekend, provided. Let’s get started. 

fishing 3.jpg

Paul Bodkin with two handfuls of sea bass.
fishing 2.jpg

A big sea bass for this angler.
fishing 4.jpg

A happy lady angler with her stringer of porgies and sea bass.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.