FishingLine 4.jpg

Chris with his 5-fish limit, courtesy of the Sea Star III. 

It’s that time of the year where we have the privilege to report on some good fall action, but we also say goodbye to some captains, crews and shop owners as they wrap up their year-end enjoy a well-deserved rest. So stay close to home and get some fishing in while others head to warmer climes and to the fishing and rest that awaits there. I’ll mention them later in the column. Let’s check out what happened on the water.

FishingLine 3.jpg

Paul Tomaski and a couple of nice keepers, courtesy of the Starfish. 
FishingLine 1.jpg

Blanca Lemanski and her 7.1-pound, pool-winning, blackfish, courtesy of the Sea Star III.  
FishingLine 2.jpg

Four nice blackfish for this angler, courtesy of the Miss Avalon. 

