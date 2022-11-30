It’s that time of the year where we have the privilege to report on some good fall action, but we also say goodbye to some captains, crews and shop owners as they wrap up their year-end enjoy a well-deserved rest. So stay close to home and get some fishing in while others head to warmer climes and to the fishing and rest that awaits there. I’ll mention them later in the column. Let’s check out what happened on the water.
The Sea Star III got out some over the past week but the high winds and low temperatures made it tough to entice enough anglers to sail daily. The fishing action was like the waves with some peaks and some valleys. Quality fish were scattered around the boat on each trip. A limit was accomplished by one angler, Chris Hackett, while six and seven-pound fish were caught by others. The six-pounder didn’t claim a pool. Either the angler didn’t get in the pool or it was caught the someday as the seven-pounder. Some keeper sea bass, plus a couple triggerfish, also cleared the rail and found a cooler.
The pool-winners, which both won with blackfish, were Blanca Lemanski with a 7.1-pounder and Vinnie Sallustio with a 3.15-pounder. The Wednesday anglers were thankful as some nice blackfish were caught. The nice conditions and good action made for a good day for all aboard.
The Thanksgiving Day morning trip had slower action than recent trips but those that rose early and got to the boat caught some good fish and were thankful for those catches.
The Miss Avalon experienced a “cold and windy” Friday but the good fishing made the conditions unnoticeable. Catching fish, and keepers to boot, has a way of making everything good. For the day, thirty keepers were caught with the biggest checking in at 3.65-pounds. A couple anglers finished just short of their five-fish limit.
The Thanksgiving Eve trip was just what you would want as the fish chewed most of the day. Five anglers reached their limit while a couple others were just shy as the trip ended. A number of the fish checked in around four-pounds while the biggest of the day was 6.01-pounds. Check out their schedule, hop aboard, and remember that if you want white crabs or need some tog jigs the Miss Avalon crew has extras available for sale.
The Starfish targeted sea bass on a recent Saturday trip. They were rewarded with plenty of those plus a good haul of blue fish and porgies. The trip prior to this provided some nice blackfish action with multiple limits scattered around the boat.
The Tuesday trip had nice weather and good results. One angler who’s been mentioned in previous columns, friend Paul Tomaski, had a good day as he was pictured with two nice keepers.
You can book a trip online or give them a call to see when they plan on sailing next. The Sailor’s Delight finished their 2022 season on a recent Tuesday. They finished strong as their patrons fought blackfish right till the final whistle. With that as the backdrop they crowned their combined Spring and Fall Togzilla Progressive Pool winner, Judi Lund. Her tog was the largest to land on the deck this year, so the title is hers. Congratulations Judi!
The Sailor’s Delight plans to start the 2023 season in April. That will be the time when the tog season opens but you can book your trips now. Plan ahead so you don’t miss out. Thanks go out to Captains Andrew and Stan, as well as First-mate Dave for providing season-long reports and pictures of their trips around the backwaters, and rock piles, of Cape May County. Enjoy your break gentlemen and I’ll see you on the winter fishing and boat show circuit.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle also called it a season. Special thanks to shop-owner Cameron as he always provides plenty of pictures and reports for our weekly effort. Thanks Cameron, enjoy your break, and some fishing time, and we’ll ramp it up again next spring.
Well, that’s a wrap for the 400th column that I’ve been involved in bringing to you, and even with the weather taking some days away, we had a pretty good week. Some nice blackfish were caught, some sea bass and triggerfish are still lingering in the area, and we hope that the striped bass will soon arrive on their migration south.
Good luck if you get out, take care, and I’ll see you around.