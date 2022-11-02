Fishing Line 2.jpg

Harold Hill and his 4-pound triggerfish.

Well, Mother Nature giveth and then she taketh. As in giving us a beautiful day as the weekend started, which was accompanied by great fishing, then following it up with a rainy, windy day that had captains waving the white flag and staying at the dock while the weekend closed out. It’s really a situation that is to be expected. Any amount of consecutive good days, as autumn deepens, should be welcomed and considered a bonus. One positive item to note is that the last segment of sea bass fishing for the year opened yesterday. The minimum size is still 13-inches but the bag limit increased to 15 fish. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what the local anglers did recently. 

A happy lady-angler with a stringer of porgies.
Two nice porgies for this angler.
A nice blackfish for this angler.

