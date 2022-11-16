Fishing line 1.jpg

Jerry Rau and his Haddock, caught during a trip on the Starlight. 

Hello, and let me wish you a happy, productive fall 2022 blackfish season. Yes, it’s mid-November already and the bag-limit of blackfish is increasing today. You may keep 5 fish that must be at least 15-inches in length. While they are moving into the category of most targeted now, there are still some keeper-size sea bass, porgies, bluefish and triggerfish around. Those, though, are becoming harder to find. And we are always hoping that striped bass make their presence known along our beaches and off our coast, but not too far off. Let’s hope they stay within the three mile line and add some more excitement to the local fishing scene. Alright, now let’s see what happened recently.

A 49-inch striper.
Matt Farmer a his 5.25-pound blackfish. 
Two happy anglers with their stringers of fish.

