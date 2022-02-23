Maybe, just maybe, we’ll start to see the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. It’s basically signaling that a return to fishing can finally commence, and it definitely is time to get things going.
Not much winter fishing was able to occur due to wind and storms, so those who like to fish during that time have a lot of energy built up.
Blackfish will go out of season March 1, but it won’t be long before they are back in season. Like a balancing scale, striped bass will come on the same day that blackfish go out. Let’s check out what has been going on around the area.
There has been some good fishing going on in local rivers for white perch if you don’t mind a short ride to Atlantic or Cumberland counties. I also saw someone fishing in the East Creek Mill Lake on Route 347, which is close. Make sure you have a freshwater license for there or any freshwater fishing you do.
Others, though, have been waiting for a return to saltwater fishing. Because of the recent stretch of wintery weather, few, if anyone, locally, have been running for the winter favorite, blackfish, but fishing the salt will soon have another option. Let’s check things out.
With the arrival of March now less than a week away, anglers will be preparing for the official opening of the striped bass season. The back bays and creeks will be opened for fishing. Rivers and beaches, other areas that are frequented by stripers, will also be able to be utilized. You can also fish in the ocean but remember to stay within 3 miles of the beach.
Sod banks, docks, and, where allowed, bridges also make popular areas to fish. Any place that you can toss a chunk of clam, or a big, juicy bloodworm from will work.
These fish will be lethargic and consequently will be looking for an easy meal. Be prepared to offer them one but remember that you will need to use inline circle hooks. These hooks, designed to hook the fish in the corner of the mouth, will allow for a safe release.
You may keep one fish, as long as it is 28 to less than 38 inches. Fish under 28 or over 38 must be released.
Finally, if you’re fishing in saltwater, don’t forget to have your updated saltwater registry card with you. It’s easy to get and it will save you some hassle and a fine.
Something to remember to do if you plan to hit the water soon, and for that matter, even if you plan on waiting for a bit longer, is to prepare your gear for the coming year.
Putting some new braid or monofilament on your reel is a good place to start. It’s no fun hooking into a nice fish only to have your line break, and if it’s braid that is breaking then that’s a sign of another problem. For that, you need to check the eyes of your pole to see if there are any cracks on the guides. A crack will cause your line to fray, then eventually break, and it usually breaks at the most inopportune time. Just remember to give all your gear a good once-over, as well as a good cleaning if you already haven’t, and get ready to get the season going.
For those that plan on fishing for stripers as soon as the rules allow, which is 12 a.m. March 1, Absecon Bay Sportsman Center plans on running their contest again this year.
If you are one of the first three anglers to catch and weigh in a legal striper, then you could win a gift certificate to the store. All anglers fishing in New Jersey waters are eligible. The contest starts March 1 after 12 a.m. and runs through March 13 at 6 p.m.
You can use artificial, dead, or live baits. Remember that if you use natural bait, you will need to use inline circle hooks. Also, if you catch a fish on an inline circle hook, you are asked, if possible, to take a picture showing the fish on the hook. If more than one fish is brought in March 1, then the prize will go to the angler who catches the heaviest fish. For a complete list of rules, go to the Absecon Bay Sportsman Center page on Facebook.
Some of our local anglers have spent some of their winter in other places doing some fishing. A few, Capt. Zig and his wife, Donna, and Mike Jung from Peace Token were in Florida. They reported nice catches, as Zig and Donna caught some nice sheepshead and speckled trout. Mike landed a beautiful 44-inch snook on one of his outings at Sebastian Inlet.
Don’t forget that the Atlantic City Boat Show runs from March 2 through March 6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Tickets are available now by going online to the website acboatshow.com.
Well, as the fishing scene starts to get rolling, albeit slowly, we will be bringing it to you. If you get out, bundle up, and good luck. Take care and I’ll see you around.
