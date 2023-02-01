Well, it’s not the dog days of summer that have us under their spell, but more so, to coin a phrase, the jinx of January.
The fluctuations in the weather have allowed for a day or two of fishing before a change in the conditions have forced a fishless break of a couple, or more, days upon us. The fact that few boats are still sailing also contributes to less opportunities for us all to fish.
With that thought in mind, and jokingly before the weather turns again, let’s check out what occurred over the past two weeks.
The Starfish, based in Sea Isle City, commands all the attention, as she is the last boat in the area to be steadily sailing. Sure, we know it will end soon, but for now, and with the cooperation of the weather, if you want to sail for blackfish, just give them a call to confirm a departure date, show up and get ready to enjoy a day on the water.
Remember, every day we get to go fishing at this time of the year is a bonus that should be enjoyed.
One unidentified angler who took advantage of a January trip was able to turn it into a pool-winning day. He claimed his prize by coming home with an 8-pounder.
The weekend saw a mixed bag, with nice fish being caught each day. The Saturday outing was steady, but not a day that set any records, while the Sunday trip saw an uptick on the number of fish caught. The increased catches led to some limits being scattered amongst the anglers on the trip.
Sandwiched between an off day on Monday and being off Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather, the Tuesday trip produced a nice number of fish for those aboard. The highlight of the day was a 13-pound blackfish.
With the local fishing scene being slowed to a trickle, and the possibility of your gear not leaving the garage until spring fishing returns, it would be a good time to consider a little preventative maintenance. You’ve invested some good money into your equipment, so you should want to take care of it.
With that in mind, the first thing you need to remember to do may also be the easiest to overlook, and it concerns your reel. Don’t forget to loosen your drag. Back it off until the line flows freely off the reel. By doing this, you will extend the life of the drag washers.
If these were left in a tightened or locked downed position that is used by those who recently finished blackfishing, they could become hardened into that position. In that condition, it may be difficult for them to add that needed drag the next time you go to use your reel.
You should also remove your reel from the reel seat of your pole. At that point, your reel and pole are ready for a good washing.
If you have outside water still turned on, then you can use your garden hose to give everything a good washing. If not, then you can put your gear in the shower and wash them there.
By taking the reel off the pole, you can clean under the reel, as well as cleaning the reel seat where saltwater, then dried salt, always seems to accumulate during fishing season.
You could also wash the reel in a sink, so you can hit all the surface areas to your liking. Put some reel oil in the appropriate places, and you can put it away for the spring. Fifteen minutes of work now will save you a lot of aggravation, and money, later.
As far as your fishing pole is concerned, you should check the eyes and the rings inside. A loose or cracked eye, one that will fray your braid, causing it to break at the most inopportune time, is something you don’t want.
Now is the time to either fix them yourself or take note of the issue, so you can have your favorite tackle shop take care of the problem before the next fishing season opens.
If you’re looking for something to do that has an outdoor flavor, then you may want to consider a trip to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to visit “The Great American Outdoor Show.”
This is a multi-day show that starts Feb. 4 and runs through Feb. 12. It features fishing, hunting and outdoor exhibits that are right up our alley. Over 1,000 exhibitors are scheduled to appear, and they will have fishing boats, outfitter packages, RVs and hunting and archery supplies.
Seminars, archery competitions, celebrity appearances and various demonstrations are also scheduled. Check them out online to learn more about the show and to buy tickets ahead of time.
It’s now the start of February, but if you get the chance to squeeze in another trip or two, do it. If not, then maybe you can get to a fishing or boat show and start getting some new toys for the spring and summer. Either way, have fun, take care, and I’ll see you around.
