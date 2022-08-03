Photo 2.jpg

A nice flounder for this lady. 

 Courtesy Miss Avalon

Well, we made it through the recent hot and humid weather. Even though the temperatures were hot, the fishing action, unfortunately, didn’t mirror it. The winds during the latter portion of the week caused an upwelling of cool water, which slowed the fishing, but thankfully it wasn’t a complete shutdown. Let’s examine what happened. 

Photo 3.jpg

A happy young angler with his flounder. 
Photo 1.jpg

Marley with a nice sheepshead. 

Tags

