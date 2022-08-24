Screenshot_20220818-093502_Gallery.jpg

Rocco Rice shows off his flounder at the Boys and Girls Surf Fishing Tournament.

 Courtesy of the Ocean City Fishing Club

It was another week of steady fishing as we had a slight change in our hot-weather pattern. Anglers enjoyed their favorite activity in favorable temperatures and conditions. It was a welcomed change to what we’d been experiencing recently. Some nice keeper-size flounder are still in the backwater which gives hope to those that are fishing that area. Let’s see what happened over the last week.   

Colin Russell with a nice sea bass.
Jerry Rau with his pool-winning flounder.

