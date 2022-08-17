Photo 2.jpg

Two happy young anglers. 

 Courtesy Sailor's Delight

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

It’s another week off the calendar and the fishing, which we would love to be as hot as the weather, is not quite up to those standards. Inconsistent would probably be the best word to describe the times on the water right now.  

Photo 3.jpg

Melissa Carson and her triggerfish. 
Photo 1.jpg

Good results after a quick trip aboard Deez Nutz.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.