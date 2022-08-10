The calendar says August and the hot, humid weather backs that up. The up-and-down water temperatures seem to contradict that, though. Fishing is good one day and then slows for a day or two before experiencing another good, but abbreviated, stretch. Fishing, at times, seems ready to take off, but, instead, goes into a low, rolling boil that never gets to its full potential.
Regardless, and in spite of the circumstances, fish are still being caught, so let’s see what happened.
Before that, a reminder that blackfish are again legal to keep. The season reopened Aug. 1, with a bag limit of one fish at 15 inches. Having another species to add to the cooler is a nice addition to the summer list of available fish.
Capt. Mike, from the Miss Chris, gets us going, as he reported that the results of this week were “a copy” of the previous week.
That means that there were plenty of croakers spread “around” the boat, the kingfish catch continues to be steady, and the “occasional keeper weakfish” finds its way aboard, with one, a 16-inch pool winner, being caught by Chris Dudley.
A highlight on Friday morning was the 7-foot thresher shark that was brought to the side of the boat, viewed by those aboard, then released.
Capt. Chuck from the Sea Star III had another consistent week with quality keeper flounder, as well as sea bass, but just not big numbers of either. Each trip provided keepers for the cooler, which was a positive aspect of each outing.
This week's pools were all claimed by anglers who entered their largest fluke. They were Vinnie Sallustio, who won with a 3.6-pounder, John Campbell (3.25), Dennis DiLodovico (4.6), Steve Althouse (3.70), and Chris Gardner, who won twice, once with a 3-pounder and then withthe big fluke of the week, a 6.4-pounder.
Cape May Sport Fishing recently held their KING OF THE CAPE flounder tournament.
The turnout was great even if the weather wasn't fully cooperative. Thirty-five boats were entered, and some nice cash prizes were earned. Fishing-related giveaways, gift cards, and even a custom-built rod were also won during the afterparty.
The big winners for largest fish were Team El Nino, at 8.81 pounds, while second went to Sandra Lee, with a 7.44-pounder.
First place for the largest stringer award went to Big Foot, at 14.57 pounds and second place was claimed by Determined, with a close 14.23 pounds.
Finally, the first place Junior Angler was Nate Trainor, with 4.3 pounds, while Robbie Haines took second place at 2.50 pounds.
The Miss Avalon is seeing action while fishing the local reefs. Flounder, triggerfish, and sea bass dominate most days. Most days they are fishing two four-hour trips that start at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday's special trip is five hours and leaves the dock at 8 a.m. and costs the same as a 4-hour trip.
A good trip, early in the week, was experienced by James Walsh, as he caught two nice keeper fluke while fishing during a nice day on the water.
The Wednesday morning trip was reported to have been a really good one. Keeper flounder, sea bass, and a good amount of triggerfish were caught, which meant anglers departed with meat in the cooler.
The Avalon Lady is still picking up plenty of flounder in the backwaters with an occasional keeper among the mix. Kingfish, Spot, weakfish, and small sea bass are also being caught.
First Fish Adventures had a good trip for Keith Reidy and crew recently. Despite the “cold” water and a “slow” bite, the group was able to land two nice keeper flounder.
They followed that trip up with one for Jim Capetola and his friends. They were kept busy, as they had a good “variety” of fish ranging from ling, sea bass, and a nice keeper flounder, all of which ended up in their cooler at trip's end.
A couple of other trips during the week produced some triggerfish, while another in the backwater, during the top of the tide, produced some nice flounder.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported on a good day of Sunday fishing for Team Claw Hammer, which fished the T.I. Reef. Many fish were caught, with two notable ones measuring 24 and 25 inches. Other nice catches to report went to young anglers Nick and his sister, Reese, who landed a keeper flounder from their dock, and to Vince, who stopped in with the first keeper blackfish of the summer season.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reports that kingfish are in the surf and are hitting best during the outgoing tide. Small pieces of bloodworms, clam, or Fish Bites work best.
Lady angler Terry stopped in to show off her nice triggerfish that she caught at the inlet during a recent outing. The fish liked her sand flea offering. Also stopping in was John, who had a “banner day” while fishing a local reef. He caught a nice blackfish and his limit of sea bass.
The Sailor’s Delight reported a good mixed bag of fishing. Their days have included keeper flounder, croakers, bluefish, Spot, and kingfish. The back bays are alive, and the action is keeping their patrons happy, as well as surprised, to see what is tugging at the end of their line.
The Cape May Lady is sailing two trips daily and catching the regular summer mix of flounder, sea bass, kingfish, and triggerfish. They are also sailing eight-hour open-boat trips. Call ahead for dates and details on those trips.
Grassy Sound Marina reported that Harry Metzger had himself a good Tuesday morning on the second day of August. He earned the honor while fishing at the pier and landing a 37-inch, 15.5-pound striper. Congratulations, and that’s a good way to start the day, Harry.
A second striper, a 31-incher, was caught Thursday by TJ Diggles while he fished from the pier. He was using an 8-inch Swim Shad on the incoming tide. His family was on vacation, so I’m sure this was an extra highlight they enjoyed.
Well, it’s another week down with steady, but not, spectacular fishing. There is still time and opportunity for improvement, so we just have to press on. Good luck if you get out, take care, and I’ll see you around.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.