Another week of what we should be pretty used to by now. Crazy fluctuations in the weather from decent days to windy, raw days, with some scattered snow showers during the final week of the month.
Not much fishing has been accomplished since the striper season opened but we can hope for better days ahead. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at an important meeting coming up and see how that may affect our fishing future.
Tomorrow, April 7, at 5 p.m., the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council will hold a virtual meeting where they will examine questions about the approaching sea bass and fluke seasons.
Major issues such as bag limits and season lengths will be discussed. Many options are available, and they will be discussed before this meeting by advisors from the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council. Hopefully, when the final decisions are made (for flounder) maybe we can have a program that allows for slot-fish for recreational anglers. An earlier start to the season would also be nice, especially for those of us here in the southern part of the state.
I mentioned that because there are five options that I have seen that are being considered. One of them includes two fish between 17 and 17.99 inches, plus a third fish at 18 inches or greater. That one also includes a 150-day season.
Other options vary between three or four fish, minimum sizes of 17 or 18 inches, and lengths of season from 101 days up to 154 days. Speculation was that we will have a season very similar to last year where we had a three-fish bag limit at 18 inches and a length of 121 days.
If you want to register for the April 7 meeting, you may do so by going to www.state.nj.us for additional information. Information about logging into the meeting will be available at the previously mentioned website three days before the scheduled meeting.
More information about the sea bass fishery should be available soon.
Don’t forget that the spring blackfish season recently opened. The preparation for this article ended on the same day as the season opened, so, unfortunately, I have no results to report. I took a peek at the forecast for the weekend and at that point, it appeared to be favorable. We, anglers, and the captains deserve a great opening day, so let’s hope the conditions are favorable.
Stripers and perch continue to provide most of the local action but don’t forget that a freshwater option is available at our local lakes and ponds. I’ve already seen someone at the Cape May County Park. Just remember that you need a freshwater fishing license, and a fee is involved. While you're thinking of that, you can also register for the Saltwater Registry. It is free.
For those looking to introduce the kids to fishing, or maybe just do so yourself, don’t forget that New Jersey offers two free fishing days for freshwater anglers in the state's public waters. This year, the first will be June 4 and the second will be Oct. 22. The date in June is during National Fishing and Boating Week, while the October date allows anglers to take advantage of the fall trout stocking program. You can fish without a license or trout stamp these days. Other regulations, such as daily catch limits and the size of your catch, remain in effect.
Don’t forget to check in with your favorite bait and tackle shop. Most are preparing to open as April arrives. Some are opening sooner, while others may enjoy their break a little longer and open a bit later. Either way, support your local shops.
Good luck if you can get out to do a little blackfish, striper fishing or you go fishing in the fresh stuff. Take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.