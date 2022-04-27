Well, all you need is an opportunity. How many times have you heard that?
The weather cooperated for a few days and some nice fish were caught. After that, well, you know how the weather pattern has been recently.
We’ll check out what went on here, plus we’ll get a report from the Outer Banks, where I was recently. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to fish, as the weather was windy and, for the most part, uncooperative. The fishing was starting to kick in before our visit, so I’ll report on what I found out. Let’s get started.
If you’re a regular reader of the column, you may recall a statement I made a few columns ago. It concerns the Fishin’ Fever and the reputation of Capt. Tom to put his patrons on big fish. Well, Tom, through the efforts of one of the anglers aboard recently, has put another notch in his belt.
An angler named Anthony was out on a charter during a weekend trip when he caught a 21-pound blackfish. After weighing the fish and getting some pictures, he released it. Good move, Anthony, since a blackfish of that stature is needed to keep that strong gene line going.
Capt. Chuck from the Sea Star III reported good action on the blackfish front. The keeper ratio is improving and still has room to improve.
The Good Friday trip was highlighted by the catching of two keeper codfish by Ed Joyce, which included his 4.25-pound pool winner. The other pool winner over the weekend was Harvey Klinger, who won with a 3.6-pound blackfish.
The Sea Star is scheduled to sail daily at 9 a.m. as the weather allows.
Capt. Paul, leading charters for the Starlight Fleet, had a good trip before the holiday. There were limits for Tim Blocksom, Ken Minett, and an angler named Dave. The pool winner during this trip was Josh McCluskey, of Northeast Philadelphia, who had three keepers, with the winner weighing 4.5 pounds.
The Miss Avalon was out on Good Friday and the following day. The Friday trip featured a full boat and plenty of fish. A good bit were shorts but about 20 keepers made it into the fish box. The conditions were tough due to the wind being too light early in the day but got better as the wind increased throughout the day.
The Saturday trip produced a mix of shorts and keepers, but they were accomplished in tougher conditions than on Friday.
The Sailor’s Delight has been getting out to the local rock piles as often as possible. Their patrons have been catching a healthy mix of keepers and throwback blackfish.
Capt. Andrew is preparing for drumfish and flounder season by setting up his charter and open boat schedule. Give him a call at 609-827-8309 to grab a date.
Finally, Capt. Andrew’s twice-weekly fishing and marine reports have started for the season. He can be heard on 98.7 FM The Coast.
The Starfish is now running eight-hour charters for blackfish starting daily at 8 a.m. They recently sailed their opening trip of the season and saw Denny Matei leave as the pool winner after he caught a 7-pounder.
Their next outing was a mid-week trip, which saw more nice blackfish caught.
Whenever I go out of the area, I try to visit different tackle shops. This trip was no different, as I stopped into some different shops to see what was going on in the Outer Banks.
I visited Bob’s Bait and Tackle, in Duck, and spoke to John, who was very helpful and informative. Thanks, John, for taking the time to provide the report of recent activity in the Outer Banks area.
The anglers in the area have started to catch some “reds,” or red drum fish, from the local beaches, particularly those in the area of Avalon Pier, in Kill Devil Hills.
Some nice “specks,” or speckled trout, have also started to show themselves in the area. An angler named Steve caught a 7-pounder during a recent trip to the beachfront.
Perch and catfish are being caught in the Currituck Sound and from the fishing piers and public fishing areas along the shoreline. Offshore, which, for them, as John mentioned, was about 35 miles, yellowfin tuna are being caught. The anglers who are fishing inshore are catching bluefish and puppy drum. No sheepshead have been reported to Bob’s yet, but it shouldn’t be long before they show.
Personally, those or “reds” were on my wish list, but I didn’t get out as the rain from the nor’easter that moved through on Monday, and the following days of wind, denied me of an opportunity. Well, hopefully, another day will be on the horizon.
Twenty miles down the coast, in Nags Head, I stopped at Oceans East Bait and Tackle. Owner Jimmy, and Shawn, were helpful and informative.
The fishing is starting to ramp up in the Roanoke Sound, with specks and red drum taking various offerings from cut shrimp to assorted plastics. Perch and catfish are active farther up into the Sound.
Down at the Oregon Inlet, the pier, which was part of the old bridge and is located beneath the new Marc Basnight Bridge, is seeing some early arriving sheepshead being caught.
Some nice yellowfin tuna are being caught from the boats that are making it offshore whenever the wind allows.
Thank you to everyone at both stores for the information provided and I hope it aids some of our locals who travel to, and fish in, your area.
Hopefully, conditions will result in better days for us all and we will be able to fish however we like, be it land-based or from a boat, and by the time the next column comes out, flounder season will have begun. Let’s hope both the weather and the fish cooperate. Take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.