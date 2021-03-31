We only have to get through today (March 31) before we can legally target blackfish.
Many anglers, including myself, have been looking forward to this day since mid-January. We could have legally fished for these species through February, but the windy weather ended the season, except for the last week in February, which was too early.
Check-in with your favorite captain or boat-owning friend, and get to the wreck or reef of your choice.
Recently, an Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission meeting was held to consider recommendations by the Circle Hook Ad Hoc Committee. Items considered were the definition of bait, the fishing method that would require a circle hook, and the way that an incidental catch would be handled.
After discussing these topics, the Committee agreed on the language to be used when explaining these regulations. Considering the definition of bait and the fishing methods, bait is to be considered as any marine or aquatic organism, alive or dead, whether it is whole or in parts. Therefore, if you fish with this bait, you will need to use a circle hook. This shall not apply to any artificial lure with bait attached.
As stated in the report, eel skin on artificial baits and bucktails with squid, strips of fish or pork rinds are allowed since a circle hook isn't being used. The topic of the incidental catch, or catching a striped bass on a “J” hook while targeting another species, would require you to release the striper immediately without any unnecessary injury.
If you can, remove the hook quickly, or if the hook is swallowed, cut the line and release the fish immediately. This situation is still developing to some degree, so further explanations may be forthcoming.
As far as fishing is concerned, the biggest part of the local action is still on the local rivers.
Perch caught on shrimp and stripers captured on bloodworms or Gulp paddle tails are providing the bulk of the activity. Also, the area around Fortescue, as reported last week, is worth trying.
As of this column, bloodworms were hard to find there. If you head up that way, remember to call to see if a shipment was delivered or make arrangements to get your bait before you head out.
If you want to head out for blackfish, the Miss Avalon is sailing April 2. The Porgy IV, the Cape May Lady, the Miss Chris and the Starfish may also be sailing, but as of now, I don’t have a concrete start dates for those boats.
The Sailor’s Delight has announced that their first trip of the blackfish season is scheduled for April 9.
The Sea Star III is waiting to get their Coast Guard inspection completed before announcing when they will start their 2021 season.
Make your plans now to get on the water. The captains of these vessels are eager to start their seasons. If you get the chance to go, enjoy it and good luck. Take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.