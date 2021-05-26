It was another successful week for those fishing in the Delaware Bay.
Drumfish and large stripers appeared, plus throw the start to sea bass and summer flounder season in, so there's plenty of reason to head to the water. Don’t forget that freshwaters are an option, too.
A special thank you goes to a reader and new submitter, Dan Gray, who submitted a brief report and pictures of his 52-pound drumfish. Dan and Ron were fishing with Capt. Steve Beer and First Mate Matt McGaffney aboard the Prime Time II.
Sea bass season began well for the Miss Avalon, which had a full boat that captured 200 keepers and too many throwbacks to count. They had a couple of anglers with their 10-fish limits and one who caught the day's biggest that was just short of the 3-pound mark.
The Sea Star III achieved “success” during the opening weekend of fishing for sea bass. They had plenty of keepers, many shorts that provided great action, and “beautiful weather." Their “Prime Time Drumfish Trips” have also done well, having brought forth many drums and plenty happy anglers. Call ahead to reserve a seat for these trips.
The pool winners for the week, all with drumfish, were Harry Brown (62.5 pounds), Carlos Perez (14.2) and George Schoel (38.5), while Gary Agness (2.0) and Mike Venezia (2.25) won with sea bass.
The Miss Chris is sailing multiple daily trips. The day trips, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, target sea bass, while the evening trip, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., is for drumfish. Choose one or both, but remember to book the trip online.
Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing had a great season opener, as their weekend charters both landed nice amounts of sea bass. Capt. Al is ready to get anglers on fish, whether it’s sea bass, flounder, or whatever they'd like to catch, so call 609-602-2662 to set up a trip.
The Sailor’s Delight is fishing for drumfish during the late afternoon and will also be targeting summer flounder, twice daily, during the day. Additional trips will be added and the schedule will be updated. Call 609-827-8309 for reservations.
The Starfish is now fishing for the 2021 season. They are currently sailing daily at 8 a.m. for sea bass. Reservations are still required due to limited seating, so call ahead or book online, at starfishboats.com.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported action from both sides of the Cape that featured nice catches from the Delaware Bay and the Sea Isle beaches. Chris and Kodi were drumfishing in the Delaware Bay, along with a friend, Dave, when both ran into big striped bass. Both were over 45 inches, and Chris’ was pushing 50-pounds. Both fish were photographed and released.
Sea Isle's beaches were producing copious catches for Bill Owen, who caught a black drum while fishing during a recent “beautiful day." They were also producing nice striped bass.
Deano caught a big fish, Gary landed two nice ones, a 43 and 40-incher, Tony T. beached a 40-inch fish, Brian and Hayden fished at night and caught plenty of shorts, plus a 29-inch fish for the table, and Mark caught and released a 42-inch specimen. May 17 was eventful, as Gary landed a 39-inch striper, Mario caught an 18-inch weakfish while fishing the back bay, and Rich got on the board with a 40-inch striper.
As the week progressed, Cathy came in with a 15-pound black drum, and 6-year-old Remi landed a 22-inch striper. Ted had a daily double May 18 by catching a striper and a drumfish. These, other than the weakfish, were caught from the Sea Isle surf. It seems to be a rich area at this moment, and clam, both salted and fresh, is a hot bait.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported a “great” morning outing for Lou and Michelle. They caught and released two fish over 40 inches while keeping a 37-inch, 16.25-pounder for the table.
Grassy Sound Marina reported excellent drumfish action. One involved two anglers, Rich and Mike, both from Grassy Sound, who went to the Delaware Bay and returned with a drumfish that easily appeared to weigh at least 50 pounds.
Also, Rob Haines, of Blue Water Boats, took home first place in the 15th annual Middle Township Drumfish Tournament. Rob’s fish weighed 81.1-pounds.
Cathy, from Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle, reported “excellent” sea bass fishing over the opening weekend, with many anglers reaching their limit. Drumfishing is productive on both sides of the bay, while the bayside beaches gave up some nice striped bass, including a 19-pounder caught by Branden Olewiler.
The jetties and back bays are also solid areas for those questing sea bass. Joe Matteucchi found that out when caught a 36-incher on a lure while fishing on his kayak behind Wildwood.
Weakfish are being caught from the jetties on bucktails and pink plastics, or while floating a bloodworm.
Cathy reports the store is stocked with items for flounder fishing, including baits, bucktails, Gulp and even kayaks. Stop in and check out what they have.
With all the fish swimming in our local waters, and with so many being legal now, it is a great time to get out and do some fishing. Take care and I’ll see you around.
