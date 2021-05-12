Welcome to the lull between fishing seasons.
The spring blackfish season ended, and the first of the four 2021 sea bass seasons lie ahead, but drumfish, striped bass, weakfish and kingfish will help the gap.
Sterling Harbor checked in, mentioning the end of an” excellent” spring blackfish season while, at the same time, reporting the “first weakfish” have appeared around local rock piles. In the Delaware Bay, striper fishing has been great, at least when the weather allows. Brandon Olewiler proved that while plugging from the beach with an admirable catch-and-release striper.
Also, the drumfish bite is starting to develop and should progress as the water clears following the weekend blow.
The striper bite in the backwater, along the sod banks and near bridges and docks, is great, as fish to 26 inches are being caught. Clam is the top bait, while soft plastics are also proving attractive. Crabbing is described as “good,” as the catch improved over the weekend.
Don’t forget to reserve clams for drumfish trips and to save the date of July 17, the day for the 28th Annual Duke of Fluke Tournament.
The Sea Star III finished their week with two more blackfish trips. One was described as “slow,” and the other was “good." Keepers and shorts kept anglers busy, with Tom Collins claiming one pool with a 6.25-pound blackfish and Steve Kovacs winning the second pool with a 3-pounder.
The daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. trips are now targeting drumfish. Special trips, from 4-10 p.m., are running on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. They are by reservation only, so call 609-884-3421 to secure a spot.
The Miss Chris Marina's fleet, consisting of the Miss Chris and the Sea Star III, will be fishing for drumfish and other species as the seasons allow. They will be fishing daily, as well as in the evening. Check out the schedules for each boat and see what works.
The Cape May Lady will be running drumfish trips. As I receive more information, I will pass it on. Remember to give them a call before heading down. Trips this time of year vary due to weather and boats being chartered by large private groups.
Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing concluded their blackfish season with a nice trip for the Gardner Party, consisting of Joe Sr. and Joe Jr. Capt. Al and Joe Sr. teamed up to challenge Al’s son, Jimmy, and Joe Jr. to a tog/back bay slam tournament.
The youth team won the tog portion, with six keepers to four for the captain’s team. All females were returned to the water. The largest fish, a 9-pounder, was caught by Joe Sr. The younger guys caught three 8-pounders, with Jimmy catching two.
The back bay segment saw seven flounders and one small weakfish caught. Due to either being out of season or being too small, the fish were released.
The Sailor’s Delight started their drumfish trips recently (between columns). I'll be keeping an eye on them to see how they are doing. They are sailing at 4 p.m., with a maximum of six people per trip. Call 609-827-8309 for reservations.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported the season's first kingfish catch, as an angler named Rob landed at least one from a spot on a Sea Isle beach. Kingfish make great table fare, and their fillets produce great fish tacos. Cook them with some blackening spice for good eating.
Cameron also reports that Gene and Tom weighed a nice weakfish caught on a rubber paddle tail bait before the big weekend blow. Stripers of various sizes, plus some bluefish, are mixed with the weakfish.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle is conducting a flounder tournament from May 14, opening day, through 3 p.m. May 15. Flounder will be the focus, and first, second and third-place prizes can be obtained.
Calcutta’s will also be available for the heaviest weakfish and bluefish. Registration ends at 7 a.m. opening day. Check out their flyer, on their Facebook page or website, for contest rules. Mark’s Fishing Line, on Facebook, can be used, as well.
Avalon Hodge Podge reported that an angler named Gary landed a 39-inch striped bass on some fresh clam he purchased from them minutes before. They also reported that kingfish have arrived in the local surf. Get to your favorite beach and catch your share.
Joe, from Cape May Bait and Tackle, reported anglers on the local rock piles are catching weakfish while floating bloodworms. One regular of the shop reported they were also catching legal-sized stripers from one of Cape May's jetties. Short fish of both species are also being caught. The shorts seemed to favor pink rubber baits on small bucktails.
Drumfish are also starting to bite on schedule for the Villas Fishing Club drumfish tournament scheduled this weekend. Joe and many others are looking forward to hearing the results.
There’s plenty of action for you to get involved in, so try to get out if you can. Take care and I’ll see you around.
