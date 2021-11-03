Wind advisories, rain and foul weather. Where have we heard that before?
Thankfully though, there were a few decent days for fishing. That’s par for the course, so we learn to accept it and adjust our fishing schedules accordingly.
When fishing happened, which was centered around a break in the wind, big triggerfish, plenty of seabass and some porgies were caught. There was also news of an addition to the local fishing fleet, providing more fishing opportunities.
The Miss Avalon started their weekend by hosting a charter for Boy Scout Troop 47, from the Shamong/Indian Hills area. The open-boat portion of the crowd rounded out a great trip for Capt. Irv and crew. The anglers aboard recorded over 70 keeper sea bass. Nice triggerfish and bluefish were also caught on a nice day. A few blowfish, a blackfish, and a couple of out-of-season flounder were caught and released safely, too.
The Miss Avalon will continue to sail for sea bass on their October schedule and will soon release their plans for November. They will be targeting blackfish when their fall season opens and the bag limit increases.
Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing hosted the John McGinley party during a recent weekend for what was a nice mixed-bag trip. The anglers enjoyed the day, catching sea bass, bluefish and porgies.
First Fish Adventures had a Saturday charter for Richelle Martin and his crew. They had an “excellent day, hitting their sea bass limit and landing many porgies. Capt. Zig also mentioned that his son, Capt. Paul, took some anglers out aboard the Liquid Swords recently. The crew, including Paul’s son, Paul III, landed 51 fish, including sea bass, porgies and bluefish.
The Starfish was out one recent Sunday and had a “good day” of fishing. They reported many limits of sea bass for those aboard. They are running some special trips that need reservations. For more information, call John, at 609-263-3800.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported that nice stripers are here, and that you should stop waiting around. As proof, they reported Mr. Bud "is on fire," having caught "another keeper." Measurements were received, but the fish appeared to be in the 30-to 31-inch range. Nice job, Mr. Bud.
The Sea Star III had a successful week catching sea bass, with many keepers in the fold, plus a good number of nice triggerfish. Some blowfish and “rothers” were included in the mix. Through the course of the week's trips, multiple “10 bass limits” were caught. Pools for the week, all won with large triggerfish, went to Mike Maziarczyk, who caught a 3-pounder, Ben Kosiorowski (4.0), Paul Bodkin, with a big 5.2-pounder, and George Dailey, with a “giant” 5.7-pounder. The last two are some large triggerfish. Congratulations to everyone on nice catches.
Don’t forget that the Sea Star III sails daily, weather and anglers permitting, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. The Miss Chris is also sailing daily, but they are sailing eight-hour trips that leave at 8 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. The eight-hour trips sail from Monday through Friday. On the weekend, they are sailing four-hour trips. They, too, have been catching plenty of sea bass, triggerfish and nice bluefish, with some weighing up to 2 pounds. They are reporting that “fishing is still on fire,” so get down there and enjoy it.
Full Ahead Sport Fishing had “another very good trip” during the favorable weekend. The anglers had a boat limit of “nice-sized sea bass,” plus porgies, bluefish and triggerfish, including one that weighed 6.3 pounds. Contact Capt. Bob to set up a trip.
The Sailor’s Delight is welcoming a new addition to the family. To clarify, that’s their “fishing family,” otherwise known as their fleet.
"The Sailor's Delight Too" will arrive in 2022, and the plans are for it to assume the day-to-day, open-boat fishing role. More details will be forthcoming, but Capts. Andrew and Stan wanted to get the word out about their new vessel.
Checking out the results of recent trips reveals the Sailor’s Delight's clients are catching blackfish, sea bass, pufferfish and bluefish. They also had a surprise by catching some baby black drumfish. Drop your bait in and get ready, because you may be surprised at what you retrieve.
The Cape May Lady has been sailing for sea bass, triggerfish and porgies. You can also catch your one blackfish, so there is plenty of variety. They are sailing at different times since some trips are inshore and others are farther out, at offshore wrecks. Check ahead to see when they are sailing, then head on down to the dock.
It was, once again, a tough week. Fishing came in spurts, and lost days came in greater spurts. Then, faster than we wished, the week was over. We had some action to report on, thankfully, just not as much as was desired. Foul weather has a way of doing that to the best-laid plans of anglers.
Let's hope the weather turns in our favor and fishing trips can commence. Take care, good luck if you can slip out, and I’ll see you around.
