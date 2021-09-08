NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Twenty-five participants pitched to win at Cape May’s Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament Sept. 3. 

According to a municipal release, the tournament is named in memory of Rich Reinhart (the former president and founder of the International Clamshell Pitching Club of Cape May) and is the longest-running contest in the region.

Two divisions showed their skills, Teens and Juniors, with the winners and runners up taking away trophies.

Teen Division Results:

Singles:

Champ – Colon Tiers from Nazareth, PA

Doubles:

Champs – Colon Tiers from Nazareth, PA & Trey Coleman

Junior Division Results:

Singles:

Champ – Anais Santos from Moorestown, NJ

Doubles:

Champs – Liam Tiers from Nazareth, PA & Owen Ferrigno from Chester, NY

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.