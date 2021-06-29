Summer seems to be settling in nicely. Some time spent at the beach on a recent sunny, humid day helped drive home that thought. Now, we need the fishing to follow suit.
More summer species - triggerfish, kingfish and croakers - are arriving, but nothing has hit full stride yet. Tuna at the canyons are another encouraging sign.
Capt. Mike, from the Miss Chris, mentioned an up-tick in flounder at the local reefs. Short fish, with an “occasional keeper,” provided the action on most days. Pools were won by T.J. Letts, with a 20-incher, while a 19-inch fish helped John Kirhwan win another.
Kingfish and weakfish are “showing up” at the Point. A recent Friday trip saw several of these and short flounders being caught.
A “fun and full week” was enjoyed by the Sea Star III's captain and crew. Fluke and sea bass (before the season ended June 22) action was “fair to good” with keepers and many short. The lone sea bass pool winner was Linda Orsatti-Wiker, with a 2.3-pounder. The other winners caught flounder and were Linda Martin (2.45), Steve Breidigan (3.5), Mike Jung (2.55), Emory Moore (3.5), Frank DiMeglio (4.0) and Kirsten Johansen (3.3).
Cathy, from Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle, reported successful flounder fishing in the back bays and Reef Sites 10 and 11. The top catch went to Kiersten Clark, who caught a 6-pound flounder at Reef Site 11. A bucktail tipped with a mackerel strip was too good to resist.
Yellowfin tuna are being caught offshore by those trolling Poorman’s Canyon. Nice kingfish are showing up along the beachfront in North Wildwood. Try using Fishbites, Bag-O-Worms, bloodworms or small pieces of clam.
Reel Love hosted the Sailor's Delight's first ladies' trip, which was deemed a "success." The ladies enjoyed their time and also boarded some nice flounder.
Another trip is scheduled for July 1, so contact Capts. Stan or Andrew to secure a spot. More of their outings have produced some nice flounder and weakfish, including one that weighed 3 pounds, 13 ounces.
Grassy Sound Marina had two noteworthy catches. The first went to 8-year-old Ty McDermott, who weighed a 5-pound, 4-ounce, 24-inch flounder. It was the marina's biggest of the year, until Bill stopped in, with a 5.6-pound, 25-inch fish. The fish are getting bigger right before the annual flounder tournament, which bodes well for the anglers.
The Miss Avalon has been catching some triggerfish - the first reported so far - and flounder on their trips to the local reefs. They also picked up some kingfish while fishing slightly closer to shore.
Their last “deepwater trip” of the spring saw plenty of sea bass caught and many happy anglers.
The Miss Avalon is now sailing their summer fishing schedule, which means fishing from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A second trip, from 1-5 p.m., will sail Monday through Friday. On the Monday and Friday afternoon trips, ladies sail for half-price.
Sunset Nature Cruises leave the dock Tuesday and Thursday evenings, at 6:30 p.m. and return at 8 p.m. All trips are first-come, first-served.
The Avalon Lady is sailing trips in the backwaters for flounder. They have been catching some nice fish lately since they have started to sail their summer schedule. Daily trips run from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday (half-price for ladies), and Friday from 1:15-4:15 p.m. A Wednesday evening fishing trip, from 6-9 p.m., and crabbing trips on Tuesday and Thursday, from 1:15-4:15 p.m., round out the schedule.
Avalon Hodge Podge reported that the Avalon Invitational Tournament is underway and off to a strong start. A 45-pound bluefin for Tyler and some yellowfin and bigeye for other anglers were the early highlights.
First Fish Adventures had several great trips for their patrons. Keeper flounder up to 4 pounds, a large keeper weakfish, and some schoolie stripers highlighted the action throughout the week.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported a nice Father’s Day trip for Frank, Chris, Joe and Rob, who caught “some very nice flounder." Chris surpassed everyone, with his 5.25-pounder.
The Cape May Lady is sailing daily at 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The day trips had sea bass - now out of season - and fluke, while the night trips are bringing in weakfish and croakers.
Capt. Mark, from Gone Fishin’ IV Sport Fishing Charters, hosted Mary and Jim Rose from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for a tuna trip. Their long trip was worth it, as they went four for seven on yellowfin tuna, a nice way to enjoy a visit to the area.
Jim’s Bait and Tackle reported that an angler, Kevin, caught a nice flounder that weighed 5 pounds while fishing in a back bay near Cape May.
I received news that the 2022 Fishing and Boating Expo will be held at the Wildwood Convention Center Jan. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Jan. 9, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information and reminders will follow once the show approaches.
There's a lot of fish starting to appear as the summer starts to roll, so take advantage of it. Good luck and I’ll see you around.
