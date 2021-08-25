A week of hot, sunny weather was a recipe for yet another week of great fishing.
A big wahoo, a cobia, and a tuna caught while the angler was fishing solo highlighted the reports while news of nice flounder catches continued streaming in. Triggerfish, sea bass, kingfish, croakers and weakfish are also being caught, so lots of possibilities await those able to get their line in the water.
There was also a record-setting blue marlin caught during the Mid-Atlantic Tournament.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported Matt Dever and crew stopped at the store to weigh a “huge” wahoo. The fish ended up weighing just short of 100 pounds. Jerry stopped in with a nice flounder that weighed 4.8 pounds but had been bled. They believe it was a five-pound fish when caught.
The action was fast and furious at Boulevard Bait and Tackle, where they weighed and reported nice catches recently. Leading off was James Woodley, who weighed his first-ever caught cobia, which weighed 36 pounds. Collin stopped by to weigh his blackfish that tipped the scales at 9.4 pounds. A 10-pound king mackerel was caught by Jarrett Lynch. Finally, Evan and Lacey were flounder fishing in the backwaters with Capt. John and first-mate Tom, and they landed two nice keepers.
The Miss Avalon has been running daily trips to the local reefs, returning with some quality flounder, triggerfish and sea bass. One angler who caught a nice “flattie" was Joey McCormick, who's also known as “Joey Strong." Evan Metro also took some time to jump on a recent trip. He was rewarded with two nice “twin flatties” during his day of fishing.
Robert Janecek caught the season's largest flounder and became the leader in the Moran’s Dockside flounder division of their tournament. His flounder weighed 6.42 pounds and was 27 inches long.
The Avalon Lady was fishing the back bays and channels where they have been catching flounder, with an occasional keeper, spot sea bass or weakfish. They also ran some crabbing trips and finished their fishing summer camp program.
First Fish Adventures, led by Capt. Zig, had Dan Persia and his grandson, Colt, out for their annual trip. They returned with a nice catch of triggerfish and a tog.
Zig had a little excitement during a solo trip recently. He “got more than he bargained for” by landing a 35-inch bluefin tuna. He described the experience as “total chaos."
Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing had charters over the weekend where one group landed some nice flounder and some sea bass. The group with Pete Russo, including Capt. Al’s daughter, also had a prosperous charter, landing their share of flounder and sea bass. They also had a bonus, as they added mahi-mahi to their mixed bag.
Cathy reported from Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle that flounder fishing remains steady at Reef Site 11. Many limits were reported to her Aug. 14. Kingfish remain plentiful along the beachfront and are being joined by some weakfish. Fish Bites, small clam pieces or bloodworms are the best bait options.
Smaller weakfish, plus schoolie-sized stripers, are being caught in the backwaters. Offshore action is being provided by blue and white marlin, plus a scattering of tuna. Mahi-mahi are also starting to show up at the canyons and around the “pots." Crabbers, too, had another solid week, and that should remain consistent into September.
The Sailor’s Delight continues to ply the intercoastal waters looking for and catching flounder. Kingfish, sea bass, weakfish and little sharks continue to be accounted for, too.
The Cape May Lady is running their daily trips, catching a lot of triggerfish, flounder and sea bass on their daily four-hour trips. They leave the dock at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Miss Chris stayed busy with some nice flounder catches recently. To catch those flounder, most of their fishing was done at the local reefs. Stops at the Point provided croakers, weakfish, bluefish and kingfish.
Capt. Chuck, from the Sea Star III, reported a full week of action. Flounder provided the most fun, but sea bass and triggerfish also showed up to help out. Multiple limits were caught, and Chuck was excited because historically, the best flounder fishing transpires from now (mid-August) until mid-September. This nice stretch now only adds to what lies ahead.
All pool winners this week were fluke and went to Paul Bodkin (3.4 pounds), Joyce Avilla (4.2), Bob Calvello (3.4), Jason Thomas (4.2), John Gustaveson (4.3), George Dailey (3.35) and Frank Servocky, who caught the biggest of the week, at 5.5 pounds.
Capt. Bob, of Full Ahead Sport Fishing, has had some great, quick trips recently. Some of his recent outings had him returning by noon one day and a little after 1 p.m. on the other. Both days had flounder limits, with the first day's hot bait being Gulp.
The highlight so far for the 30th Annual Mid-Atlantic, being fished throughout the week, occurred Aug. 18, as Gary Fletcher caught a 135-inch, 958-pound blue marlin. It was a full five inches longer than any blue marlin ever caught in the Mid-Atlantic's history. He was fishing aboard the Wolverine, captained by Randy Hardison.
Aug. 18 also saw two big eye tuna weighed from the boat 1Pipedreamer. The 235-and 227-pound fish now hold the top two spots in the tuna category. Caruso and Andy Confortini were the anglers who battled the fish.
Through Aug. 19, the only change to the leaderboard came in the wahoo division. Jason DeLucia caught a 50-pounder while fishing from Kevin Moore’s “Reel Moore," putting him in second place to the 57-pounder caught from Danny Veid’s “Amarula Sun."
Fishing remains great, so do what you must to get out and enjoy it. Take care and I’ll see you around.
