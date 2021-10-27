It was another week with some excellent fishing featuring plenty of sea bass and nice triggerfish, but it was also one of wind-induced canceled trips.
Unfortunately, it seems that roughly over the last month, you could know the day of the week without a calendar. If it’s windy, it must be Saturday or Sunday.
Heading back to work on a Monday? The forecast calls for calm days and smooth seas. It might not be quite like that, but it sure seems it.
The Miss Chris enjoyed productive days on the water. They are sailing eight-hour trips during the week and two, four-hour trips on the weekend, if the wind allows.
During the week, they caught plenty of sea bass, bluefish, blackfish and triggerfish, a variety is keeping everyone busy and happy. Leaving with a bag or cooler of fresh fillets has a way of doing that to anglers.
Their stablemate, or more appropriately their marina mate, the Sea Star III, also had a great week and shared in the bounty. Capt. Chuck reported their week was “better” than the previous one. That meant that there were “more” keeper-sized sea bass, “many” 10-fish sea bass limits around the boat, and a good mix of croakers, triggerfish, bluefish and weakfish hauled onto the boat. Chuck also echoed the sentiment of many, saying that he hopes “the weather straightens out” so he can get out a few more times each week.
For the week, his pool winners were Frank Servocky, with a 2.6-pound sea bass, while all the others caught triggerfish. They were Charlie Kovach (4.05 pounds), Joe Kee (3.85), Cullan Davis (3.75) and Mike Burget, who won with a 2.25-pound fish.
Cape May Bait and Tackle reported that there are snapper blues and short-striped bass around Cape May Point. Also, those visiting either the Cape May or Wildwood reefs can catch croakers, triggerfish, bluefish or some of the numerous sea bass. I'd advantage of this opportunity to catch a good mixed bag.
Sailor’s Delight Back Bay Fishing managed to scour the water despite windy weather by staying true to their name. They fished the back bays and ventured out only to the local jetties. They don’t fish the ocean, so the wind usually doesn’t affect them as much. However, that’s not to say the backwaters are immune to their effects, something I'm sure anyone who has fished in the back knows. Quick drifts across a creek or through the area you’re targeting are all too familiar.
On a recent “Black and Blue” trip, they caught a “boatload” of bluefish, and even more got away before they could be corralled. They also caught 39 blackfish, none of which were big enough to keep.
To the captain's dismay, they also landed 10 flounder, including a 19.5-incher, which, like others caught, was released because they're out of season. It’s good to see this amount of life in the back bays as the fall moves along.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported blackfish action is excellent, and that consistent reports of nice keepers have been tendered. The usual spots are producing fish, and it appears that many “nicer fish” are in the area.
Gordan and Vince stopped in, each with a nice keeper. Gordan’s took the scales to the 5-pound mark. Grab some green crabs, and get out to your favorite spot.
Cameron, from Boulevard Bait and Tackle, reported that he was fishing in the backwaters recently and had a satisfying day, landing a 33-inch striped bass. Nice job, Cameron. I wonder who was watching the store while he was playing hooky.
The Miss Avalon got out once the wind calmed. Capt. Irv reported they sailed with 17 people who were kept busy. Throughout the day, close to 700 fish were caught. Obviously, there were many throwbacks, but enough keepers were mixed for 14 anglers to catch their limit. In addition to the sea bass, a good amount of first-rate porgies were caught, many of which were in the 1.5-to 2-pound range.
A slow week returned, but not because of a desire to fish. The wind tripped everyone up again. Many trips were canceled, and anglers went home less than happy, but knowing suitable fishing days loom.
Get in touch with your favorite captain, see when their boat is running, and get out on the water.
Good luck, take care, and I’ll see you around.
