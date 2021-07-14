The nice weather has been on cue with the reefs' action heating up, giving anglers nice flounder and big triggerfish.
Weakfish are also being caught, so dropping a line opens many options for a rewarding trip. The backwaters are still a great place to visit with smaller vessels or kayaks.
The Miss Avalon has been doing well at the T.I. Reef since the action and keeper amounts have both climbed. They run two four-hour trips daily that have seen increased numbers of keeper flounder, sea bass and triggerfish on recent trips. Their Sunday trip is a five-hour special for the price of a four-hour trip.
Highlighted catches went to Aaron and Austin, who both recently caught their three-fish limits, and to future Capt. Bentley Hurd, who celebrated his birthday by hooking a keeper flounder.
The Avalon Lady continues to be active in the backwaters. As the fish continue migrating towards the inlet, their strategy will change, and they may be seen fishing along the intercoastal waterway and closer to the inlet. Regardless of where they’re fishing, choice flounder continue to be brought over the rail.
First Fish Adventures held nice outings for the Del Rossi family, whose daughter, Meg, won the pool with a big triggerfish. Also, the Richardsons loaded up on bluefish. Kathy, Julie and Diane had a “fun” outing working on their catch-and-release skills, too.
Capt. Al took the Bayhound offshore and enjoyed a “great day at the edge." The day consisted of good tuna action and nice fish caught by his charter while they hit a local canyon. Stay tuned for some more reports from the edge.
Avalon Hodge Podge was busy with anglers from various fishing locations. Notable catches included a 4.75-pound fluke caught during an outing in the back bays for Jack Morrissey and his grandson, Ryan, two fluke, the largest being 3.5 pounds and 22 inches, plus a keeper weakfish for Ira from the Eighth Street rocks, and Jim Setlock's 6.25-pound fluke grabbed from the T.I. Reef.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported that the T. I. Reef is the spot to be fishing for flounder. Joey G. and Mikey B. were fishing together and both caught nice fish. Also, Ryan, Steve and Frank had a great trip. Amongst their haul was a 5.9-pounder for Frank and a 7.8-pound flounder for Ryan. Dean also checked in with a flounder limit. His biggest was 23 inches and 4.12 pounds.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported the reefs are the place to be for those eyeing flounder. Many were weighed slightly under or over 5 pounds.
The Sea Star III, with Capt. Chuck, reported good fluke action, with a nice mix of shorts and keepers providing enjoyable action for his patrons. Throw in sea bass and triggerfish, and the catch only gets better.
Fluke claimed all the daily pools, with the winners being John Donley (2.55 pounds), Bill Adams (3.0), Charlie Stier (2.95), Frank Servocky (2.9), John Panvini (3.1) and Brian Robson (4.10).
Capt. Mike, from the Miss Chris, spent the bulk of the week fishing the area off Cape May Point. His fares were catching a mixed bag of kingfish, weakfish, croakers and bluefish, which were joined by several keeper fluke. Chris Blotch was one angler who caught a keeper. It measured 18 inches and won him a daily pool.
Jim’s Bait and Tackle weighed a nice flounder, at 7.44 pounds, for Chris Denham. It is the new leader in the Roy Trainor Flattie Classic.
Cape May Bait and Tackle reported “excellent” flounder fishing at local reefs, as well as in the back bays. Minnows, squid and Gulp have all been working.
Cathy, checking in from Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle, mentioned that flounder fishing was great when the weather was cooperating. The hot baits in the back were live minnows and bucktails tipped with mackerel strips. The proof was provided by Mike Poust, who caught a 3.3-pounder behind the Wildwoods. More evidence came from 12-year-old Prudence Falco, who caught her first-ever flounder, a 2.61-pounder, and her 13-year-old cousin, Addison Croll, whose flounder, also her first, weighed 2.26 pounds. They were fishing behind North Wildwood.
Back bays near the Cape May Reef were the best areas, while the Wildwood Reef and Reef Site 11 also produced great action. The Yellowfin bite “was very good for those fishing the Wilmington Canyon."
The jetties are holding weakfish while “plenty of kingfish” can be caught from the Wildwoods' beaches. Fishbites or small pieces of clam on a kingfish rig are the best options. Crabbing on the dock was reported as “excellent” during the past week, so don’t forget to give that a try if possible.
Preparations continue for the 28th annual Duke of Fluke Tournament July 17. The captain’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 16. Entry forms are at the shop or available at sterlingharbor.com.
The Sailor’s Delight was busy recently catching “mud marlins” (flounder) for many patrons. They even put some in the boat July 4, a day described as fishing “in the middle of I-95." Also, one of their recent crabbing trips provided 50 keepers for a happy family.
No Bones Bait and Tackle reported pleasurable Independence Day action, as crabs, flounder and weakfish were caught by several skilled fishers.
The Cape May Lady has been staying busy with kingfish and triggerfish. They are sailing twice daily, with a morning and afternoon trip, and also offer an evening trip, so there are some options to choose from. Recent trips for kingfish have been especially productive.
Grassy Sound Marina has had some fine flounder caught from the pier recently, as well as some that were caught by their slip holders. Another nice catch of note went to John Poe, who caught, photographed and released a nice sheepshead from the pier. From the picture, it appeared to be in the 7-to 10-pound range.
Fishing is terrific currently, and hopefully, it remained that way after Elsa passed the coast.
Stay safe, good fishing to all, and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.