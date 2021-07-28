It seems appropriate that the hot week would equal hot fishing.
Individual anglers did well on their own, as did those in the 28th Duke of Fluke Tournament, hosted by Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle July 17. It was a well-attended event, despite a day with challenging conditions.
The tournament featured seven divisions. The Single-heaviest Fluke Division was won by “It’s a Trap,” with Capt. Matt Gillis and their 7.55-pounder. Second place went to “Scales,” with Capt. Mike Bascome (7.21), and third went to “Top Rod,” with Capt. Rob Guarini (6.64). The Five-heaviest Fluke Division went to “Feast of Famine” and Capt. Wayne Reichle, who won with 22.33 pounds, while second place was won by “Determined” and Capt. Roy Trainor, with 22.15 pounds. Third place went to the “Gotta Habit” and Capt. Thomas McCoach, as they finished with 19.42 pounds.
The Kayak Division was won by Greg Crotty (3.63 pounds), with second place going to Gabe Hirl (3.38), and third went to Bryan Flood (3.16).
The Duchess Award winner was Kim Gallagher, with 4.35 pounds, while the junior angler winner was Anthony DeLio, with a 6.05-pounder.
The heaviest sea bass winner was the 2.95-pound fish caught by the “Cabana Boys,” with Capt. Christian Cabana, and the heaviest bluefish, at 0.86 pounds, was caught by the “Rock On,” with Capt. Rocco DiPasquale.
The Sailor's Delight's patrons are still catching “mud marlins," which is a nickname for flounder, around the Wildwoods' backwaters. They sail three trips daily, which includes an evening trip, allowing for a trip to the beach, boardwalk and fishing on the same day.
The Cape May Lady is having “consistent action” with keeper flounder and triggerfish. “Ladies Day” is held Mondays and Fridays, with ladies fishing at half-price.
Grassy Sound Marina remains open daily for summer fishing and crabbing. Catching some striped bass, flounder, croakers, weakfish, kingfish and bluefish, as well as some blue claw crabs, will help fill the day with an enjoyable family activity.
Capt. Al, with Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing, has been out front fishing for fluke, triggerfish and sea bass. One charter had six nice fluke and a big triggerfish, another was one fish shy of the limit, and Pete Russo, fishing on a different day, put two nice-sized fluke in the fish box.
The Miss Avalon sails twice daily, at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and for a Sunday five-hour trip. The Super Sunday Special trip sails at 8 a.m., returns at 1 p.m., and is the cost of the standard four-hour trip. Their trips have taken them to local reefs, where they have been catching flounder, triggerfish and sea bass. George and Josh Quinn got in on the action recently by catching a nice flounder.
Don’t forget that Friday afternoon is Ladies Day, and ladies' fares are half-price.
The Avalon Lady is sailing daily for flounder. One recent morning, they caught five nice keepers. The fish are still in the back bays, so there's a chance to catch dinner. They also offer an evening trip, allowing for some fishing after work. Check ahead for their schedule.
The Starfish has been catching triggerfish, sea bass and flounder. They are sailing two four-hour day trips, starting at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and also offer a night fishing trip, from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
First Fish Adventures was busy with some alumni anglers returning to fish. These trips resulted in a nice mixed bag. Patty Norton returned for her annual outing and caught her share of “kiss-and-release” flounder. Later, Mike Conticello and the boys sailed for their seventh-consecutive year and loaded up on bluefish.
The Michael Klodarska party also got a trip in. Michael beat his dad and “G” by catching a 4-pound triggerfish, a Spanish mackerel and some bluefish. Some weakfish and tog, which were released, were also caught. Phil Green and his friends had a great day with bluefish, Bonita, Spanish mackerel and sea bass.
Avalon Hodge Podge was busy with weigh-ins recently, as highlighted catches were recorded by Rusty, who brought in a 26-inch, 5.8-pound weakfish that fell for a pink Fin-S, and Trey, who caught a 23.5-inch fluke weighing 4.87 pounds. A white Gulp was his bait of choice. Both of these fish were caught in the back bay.
Fins and Feathers Charters reported to Avalon Hodge Podge that they had 20-and 22-inch keeper fluke amongst 22 caught during a recent back bay trip. They also noted a 5-foot dusky shark they caught at the T.I. Reef, and that sea bass were at the Ocean City Reef.
Capt. Mike reports that the Miss Chris has been fishing in the Cape May Point vicinity during recent trips. Those outings have produced a nice mixed bag of kingfish and croakers, plus an occasional weakfish.
A highlight of one trip went to 12-year-old Amy Crossley, who landed a 20-inch weakfish that helped her win the daily pool. She also contributed five kingfish to the cooler to help conclude her prolific day.
The Sea Star III, with Capt. Chuck, reported a week of crowds on the boat, even better action, and excellent fluke to go with some keeper sea bass. Plenty of throwbacks helped fill out the daily trips. This week's pool winners, all with fluke, were Randy Hannings, with a 2.65-pounder, Peter Woodruff (2.85), Rob Orcutt (3.65), Kevin Nelson (3.2), Rich Jablonski (4.0), Frank Servocky (3.5) and, with the biggest of the week, Chris Gardner and his 5.75-pounder.
Cape May Bait and Tackle reported the flounder action from the beaches is decent, but most fish are shorts. Conversely, the Cape May and Wildwood reefs have been providing keeper fluke. The jetties in the area are holding kingfish, croakers and weakfish, and some snapper blues are frequenting the beaches, so there are plenty of possibilities to hook into something.
Bluefish and Spanish mackerel are at the Five Fathom Lump, and farther out, offshore anglers are trolling up yellowfin tuna at the southern canyons. You can stop in the shop, and they can provide more information about fishing around the cape.
Off the Hook Bait and Tackle was recently sold and will be under new ownership soon. I thank Chuck and Mary Hinchcliffe for working with me, and for their contributions to the column. Good luck in your new pursuits.
I also look forward to working with new owners Joe and Eileen Baker to get out any fishing news that they want shared.
The 2021 Mid-Atlantic is scheduled to run from Aug. 15-20. They will be celebrating 30 years of sportfishing and the competition it inspires.
Locally, the tournament will be based out of the Canyon Club Resort Marina, in Cape May. The Sunset Marina, in Ocean City, Maryland, is a satellite venue that is also employed during the tournament.
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost the end of July. The fishing has been great, the warm water is drawing in some summer species, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy a day on the water.
Take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.