It’s another week down, and back bay flounder fishing seems to be moving into a higher gear. Choice fish are being hooked, but the consistency factor just hasn’t appeared yet.
During flounder season’s slow start, we saw a nice return of weakfish pleasing many local anglers. I have heard of cooler water in the back possibly being a factor as to why the flounder are less than expected, but who knows for sure.
As the water warms, catching flounder will hopefully follow and become more consistent. The sunny, warm weekend following the cold Memorial Day seemed to have gotten everything moving in the right direction. Let’s hope it continues.
Cathy, from Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle, described nice weakfish action around the local jetties. Small bucktails with rubber baits or the proven method of floating a bloodworm under a float are the best options.
Stripers are still being caught in the surf and have been joined by kingfish. Use small hooks and clams or bloodworms for them.
Some flounder and schoolie stripers are being picked up in the back. An occasional keeper-size striper is mixed in. Flounder were caught at Reef Site 11, where Scott Wheeler and crew picked up 10 keepers, at 22-inches.
Some drumfish are still being caught by those fishing the Delaware Bay. Reports of bluefin and yellowfin tuna in the Baltimore Canyon have started to arrive this past week. Crabbing was said to be “excellent” this past week.
The shop is preparing for the 28th annual Duke of Fluke Tournament scheduled for July 17. Don't forget to make plans to participate.
The Sailor’s Delight has been busy by not only helping their patrons catch nice flounder, but also by having some fun catching some sharks and skates. I’m sure some anglers thought they hooked a big flounder, only to see a skate rise to the surface.
Both the incoming and departing tides proved beneficial, as flounder to 22.5 inches were caught. Other legal-sized fish were caught, which helped keep anglers happy.
Grassy Sound Marina is preparing for its 15th annual Flounder Tournament June 26, with boat, kayak and pier divisions, plus a barbeque, live band, door prizes, giveaways, and an awards ceremony. Register online or in the shop. Check it out, at www.grassysoundmarina.com.
The Miss Chris is now sailing their summer schedule that features two four-hour trips. The morning trip leaves at 8 a.m. and returns at noon, while the afternoon trip departs at 1 p.m. and is back at the dock at 5 p.m. They also sail Tuesday through Saturday, from 6-10 p.m.
Greg Garagliano, who landed a pool-winning 19.5-inch fluke and three keeper sea bass, earned the week's highlight.
Capt. Chuck, from the Sea Star III, reported he had “another busy week” since the reefs provided good action on sea bass and flounder.
The keeper ratio is getting better as the weather improves. His nighttime drumfish trips are still racking up fish. The daily-pool winners were evenly split between sea bass and flounder. Winners with sea bass were Victoria Daus (1.75 pounds), Tim Conn (1.65) and Jack Waltz (1.75), and flounder winners were Frank Servocky (4.0), Bill Adams (2.4) and Joyce Avilla (3.85). Nighttime daily pool winners were Mike Magee (32.8), James Jamison (24.2) and Harrison Hunter, who caught a 51-pounder.
The Miss Avalon had another successful offshore trip to a deepwater reef for sea bass. The last two trips have racked up some great numbers with limits around the boat. The first trip had over 200 keepers, while the following one had over 175, plus 10 ling and a flounder. These deepwater trips have sailed on the last two Thursdays since the weather was cooperative. Call ahead, at 609-967-7455, to check them out and confirm their schedule.
They are sailing inshore trips for flounder and sea bass on other days. These trips have also yielded fish for the patrons' coolers.
The Avalon Lady is hitting the back water holes and channels looking for flounder. On a recent trip, the signs of increased activity proved satisfying, as 40 throwbacks were caught while five others were keeper-sized. That trip had some young anglers who enjoyed practicing their skills.
The vessel is scheduled to sail morning trips through June 20, with none scheduled for Tuesdays. The summer schedule will begin June 21st.
Avalon Hodge Podge was in busy mode recently recording exceptional catches. Chris stopped in with a 26-inch back bay flounder caught on Gulp, which was followed by Emma's first-ever fish, a 22-incher caught on minnows. Bob Carr and friends fished the backwaters with Gulp and caught some nice fish. The top two were 27 inches, 6.6 pounds and 22.5 inches, 3.89 pounds.
Finally, the party on the Flyin’ Hawaiian charter boat had seven keepers caught on “Hodge Podge minnows” and rigs. Chuck and Michael Dougherty's offshore trip to the Baltimore Canyon resulted in bluefin tuna and tilefish catches. Heading to Poor Man’s Canyon proved smart for Joe Pellegrini, Brian Sallade and Sal Rosales. They caught some nice bluefin tuna for their efforts.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle stated they had a great weekend of flounder fishing that is improving. As proof, they weighed nice flounder, including a personal-best for Araine K. that registered 5.4 pounds on the store scale. Alisha also caught a nice fish for the dinner table, which appeared to be in the 4-pound range.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported back bay flounder fishing is heating up for them. They’ve had many “great reports” since the weekend ended. A highlight went to Angela, who outfished Dan with three keepers from a recent trip. The largest was 3.5 pounds.
Fishing is getting better, so try to get out and get involved. Take care and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.