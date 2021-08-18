It was another enjoyable week of fishing at the cape.
Plenty of nice flounder and other summer favorites made up the weekly docket. A young angler caught her first-ever striper, three nice sheepsheads made the list, as well as a big flounder, and other anglers continued to enjoy our summer weather and fishing.
The Sea Star III's customers basked in a “full and fun week” of great fishing. Flounder and sea bass, with some anglers catching limits of both, along with some triggerfish and weakfish, provided plenty of action. Capt. Chuck and the crew want this fishing to continue.
A 1.5-pound weakfish was a pool winner for Jeremy Andrews. All other pool winners were fluke and made winners of Tony Koska (3.8 pounds), Debbie Hackett (4.25), Robert Rudden (3.25), Frank Servocky (4.75), Brian Robson (4.6) and Ron Rowles, who claimed his pool with a 5.05-pound fish.
Capt. Mike, from the Miss Chris, split his trips this week between the local reefs and Cape May Point. Highlighted catches went to Ron Beshel, with a 21-inch fluke, Nan Hogan, with a 20-inch fluke, and Alex Chen, whose big triggerfish outweighed a 19-inch fluke. The Point area has been producing kingfish, croakers and weakfish.
Jim’s Bait and Tackle reported that Lance Miller weighed in a 14.22-pound “stud” sheepshead recently, and Cape May Bait and Tackle reported Frank Servocky landed multiple nice keeper flounder during a recent outing to the Cape May Reef. Knowing Frank, I’ll bet he was on the Sea Star III. Good job, Frank.
Hands Too Bait and Tackle reported that an early morning trip to a local rock pile paid off nicely for an unidentified angler. He had some crabs and jigs, and they led to a nice tog being caught.
The Miss Avalon is sailing daily to local reefs, and their patrons are happy about that, staying sedulous by flounder, sea bass, triggerfish and weakfish.
The Avalon Lady has been fishing behind Avalon and Sea Isle, catching flounder, with some keepers mixed in, sea bass, weakfish, and a triggerfish was even caught during a recent excursion.
Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing recently had the Gary Waters and Jeff Rowe charter out for a day in which they were rewarded with a great mixed bag of triggerfish, flounder, bluefish and sea bass. Another charter filled their day successfully by catching keeper flounder, sea bass and triggerfish. Contact Capt. Al to set up a charter.
First Fish Adventures took Len and Lenny Paolillo out for a day of sea bass fishing, and the two managed to obtain their limits for the day. This trip marked the ninth year they have fished with Capt. Zig, as father and son first went out when Lenny was 4 years old. Here's to a great family tradition.
Also getting out to fish were Paul Black III, his dad, Paul, and his grandfather, Capt. Zig. Their family trip produced sea bass, flounder, triggerfish and bluefish catches.
Avalon Hodge Podge weighed two nice fluke for father and son, Brooke, who were fishing in the back bays. The largest of the two was 21 inches long and weighed just over 3 pounds.
Rob stopped in to weigh his triggerfish he caught on clam that topped out at just over the 3-pound mark. Two other triggers were caught by Jesse, who was using shrimp. Chris stopped in mid-week, with an 8.62-pound, 27.75-inch flounder he caught at the Townsend's Inlet Bridge, the biggest seen at the shop this season.
Sea Isle Bait and Tackle reported that Brian B. pulled a 19.2-pound striped bass from the surf. Kingfish and the occasional flounder are also in the surf, so anglers should be prepared for anything. Boulevard Bait and Tackle reported flounder fishing in the ocean and mainly around the local reefs is heating up. Frank and crew had a great day at the reefs recently, as they caught flounder, sea bass and triggerfish. Also, Cameron and his friends formed a five-man flounder limit by noon during a recent trip.
The back bays are still producing, as demonstrated by young angler Mikey. He arrived at the shop with two large flounder, the largest being 5.5 pounds.
Matt Schad sent a report to Boulevard Bait and Tackle about the four-man flounder limit recorded aboard the Fin Advisor by him, his dad, Chris and Joe.
The Sailor’s Delight remains occupied by sailing the backwaters. Many flounder are being caught, including some keepers. Some kingfish are also finding the cooler, and for something different, some anglers were shocked when they caught stargazers.
The Cape May Lady leaves its dock daily to fish for flounder, triggerfish, sea bass, weakfish and kingfish. Anglers that prepare and have the proper rig and bait may decide to target blackfish. Just remember that the bag limit is one fish daily, with a 15-inch minimum.
Cathy, at Sterling Harbor Bait and Tackle, reported that flounder fishing is still “good” at the local reefs. The top spots during the week were the Wildwood Reef and McCrie Shoal.
The reef provided a double-header of flounder for Christine Nicholas, who landed fish weighing 3.78 and 3.54 pounds. Kingfish are up and down the Wildwood beachfront and can be caught from the surf or by boat-based anglers fishing out front.
The backwaters still have flounder as well as schoolie stripers. Some keeper stripers are also mixed in, as 6-year-old Maggie Hennigan showed when she caught a 32-inch keeper, which was her first-ever striper, so congratulations to you, Maggie.
Offshore, the tuna bite has slowed while blue and white marlin have shown up “in good numbers." Crabbing has improved, and the belief is that it should remain good from now through September.
Grassy Sound Marina is busy with anglers fishing from the pier and on their own boats. A notable catch they reported recently was one by Blaine Booth, who caught an 11.8-pound, 24-inch sheepshead. A second sheepshead, of similar size to the one aforementioned, was caught by an angler named Greg. Diane Casey and her husband both caught nice flounder, with one coming from the pier and the other from Turtle Creek. Both were caught on the outgoing tide, with minnows as bait.
The All Hanked Up II's crew was able to “pull five nice fluke” up Aug. 8, even though the conditions weren’t as nice as desired. “Little” Harry Godfrey caught a 22-inch flounder, his largest ever. Thanks to column reader and contributor Nick Rambo, who sent in the information.
I also wish a happy birthday to my mom, whose birthday is Aug. 18.
The month is moving along too fast, but the fishing has been great, so get out and take advantage of it.
Good luck and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.