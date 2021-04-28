Blackfish dictated the action, despite the windy weather at its strongest April 16.
By April 18, the lack of wind, however, made it challenging to stay over the structure boats chose to fish, as they tended to drift aimlessly instead of being pushed in a direction by the wind. By positioning your anchor in a chosen location and allowing the wind to push the boat, you will land in your preferred fishing spot. Those factors can produce great catches when they come together.
Of course, the fish have a say in this. If they don’t bite, the best conditions and anchoring skills don’t matter.
The breeze and fishing picked up later April 18. The other days weren’t inadequate, either.
Capt. Chuck's The Sea Star III reported an official start to the 2021 season. Despite a gusty April 16, they ignited the engines for the first time this year. The results that day and through that weekend were “successful." Keepers, as well as plenty of short fish, ruled the results.
The weekend pool winners, who all won with blackfish, were Cathy Gilman (4.0 pounds), David Iacovone (4.1) and Biff Pein (4.25). The Sea Star III is sailing daily at 9 a.m., for six-hour trips that will be targeting blackfish. They are currently taking reservations for their evening drumfish trips starting May 8.
The Sea Star III's captains and crew are ready for another busy summer of fishing, and I look forward to their weekly contributions to the column and Mark’s Fishing Line, on Facebook.
The Miss Avalon's great weekend concluded with a Sunday trip that was aptly described as “beautiful and amazing." Windy conditions April 16 led to a steady morning catch and an afternoon bite that turned hot. The great action led to many throwbacks and 24 keeper blackfish.
The pool fish for that day was a 5.7-pounder, while many other keepers weighed over 3.5 pounds. April 17 was calmer than April 16, but fishing resulted in a slow, steady pick.
An angler named Everett won with a 6.9-pounder. A couple of his closest competitors, fishwise, topped the 5-pound plateau.
The April 18 trip topped them all. Five anglers, including yours truly, reached a four-fish limit. The fishing turned on after the lunch hour as the breeze strengthened and anchoring conditions solidified.
Everett won the pool for the second-straight day, as his 5.9-pounder beat his 5.5-pounder. Several nice fish topped out at over 4 pounds. Many short fish were released, while 65 keepers led to the season's best day thus far.
It was a great day made better by being able to fish with my son, Paul, Christian, Brandon and his son, the type of day we all dream about.
The Cape May Lady reported ample fishing before the weekend. They cataloged nice keeper blackfish and many shorts. Their patrons caught a few limits, plus a few double-digit fish. They had private charters over the weekend but are also sailing open boat trips. Check ahead to see what they have scheduled.
Stalker Fishing Charters continues to do well on the Skiff while fishing the backwaters for striped bass. Some days see over 50 fish being caught, several over 30 inches. The spring trips are dwindling to a precious few, so act fast to get in on the action.
Bayhound Charters Light Tackle Sportfishing has been putting blackfish in the cooler. Give Capt. Al a call to grab a date to catch some yourself.
The Fishin’ Fever has also been busy with blackfish. Even on the windy days with strong currents, boat limits were obtained.
During a recent four-day stretch, 22 double-digit fish were caught, two of which weighed 17 pounds and the rest fell between 12 and 16.5 pounds. The anglers like to weigh the catches, get a picture, then release them to breed and swim for someone else.
Boulevard Bait and Tackle weighed a 6.6-pound blackfish for Dennis O’Brien April 17. They hit a local reef that morning, and the crew limited out after a couple of hours - a nice return on their invested time.
Cape May Bait and Tackle has an attractive promo going on. When you weigh a striped bass or drumfish between now and May 31, you can get a free t-shirt. Stop in, say hi, and better yet, bring a striper or drum with you.
No Bones Bait and Tackle, in Wildwood, is open with plenty of bait. They also reported the spring blue claw crab run has started. That’s great news for those who enjoy catching and eating these tasty crustaceans.
Hands Too Bait and Tackle is open and ready to serve you. They are stocked with all the bait and gear needed. They also reported that an angler, Mike, stopped in with a large trout. He caught it from one a local stocked lake while using fresh trout worms.
Avalon Hodge Podge is open and stocked with bait and fishing needs, too. They recently received a shipment of ballyhoo and are primed for another great year of fishing. Try visiting your local shop, say hi, and see what is new in the world of lures, poles and reels.
Try to get out and enjoy the fine fishing. Take care, good luck, and I’ll see you around.
Submit your fishing news and photos to mrobbins@cmcherald.com.